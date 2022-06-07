ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Microwave Systems Introduces Semi-Rigid Test Cable Assembly for Military, Aerospace & 6G Applications

Cover picture for the articleTimes Microwave Systems, a preeminent brand in innovative RF and microwave interconnect assemblies, cables, and connectors has introduced the new Clarity 110-SR semi-rigid test cable for advanced testing of military and aerospace applications, quantum computing, automotive radar, 6G, and other applications requiring low loss and high phase stability at frequencies up...

TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
Reuters

Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting...
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
yankodesign.com

Medical cast concept uses recycled materials and sustainable methods

When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?
inputmag.com

Toyota's new home battery system builds on its EV battery innovations

Your brand new EV is great for driving, yes, but its massive battery pack could be supremely useful off the road, too. Toyota, seeing this potential, is creating a storage battery system made to power residential homes, with the underlying technology based on the company’s electric vehicle batteries. The...
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
Nature.com

Small reorganization energy acceptors enable low energy losses in non-fullerene organic solar cells

Minimizing energy loss is of critical importance in the pursuit of attaining high-performance organic solar cells. Interestingly, reorganization energy plays a crucial role in photoelectric conversion processes. However, the understanding of the relationship between reorganization energy and energy losses has rarely been studied. Here, two acceptors, Qx-1 and Qx-2, were developed. The reorganization energies of these two acceptors during photoelectric conversion processes are substantially smaller than the conventional Y6 acceptor, which is beneficial for improving the exciton lifetime and diffusion length, promoting charge transport, and reducing the energy loss originating from exciton dissociation and non-radiative recombination. So, a high efficiency of 18.2% with high open circuit voltage above 0.93"‰V in the PM6:Qx-2 blend, accompanies a significantly reduced energy loss of 0.48"‰eV. This work underlines the importance of the reorganization energy in achieving small energy losses and paves a way to obtain high-performance organic solar cells.
US News and World Report

Solid Power Aims to Ship First Solid-State Battery Cells by Year-End to BMW, Ford

(Reuters) - Solid Power, a developer of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, aims to begin shipping pre-production battery cells by year-end for validation testing by partners BMW and Ford Motor, the company said on Monday. In an interview, Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s chief executive and co-founder, said the Colorado company...
Phys.org

New polymer property could boost accessible solar power

Lightweight as a window cling and replicable as a newspaper, organic solar cells are emerging as a viable solution for the nation's growing energy demand. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are the first to observe a biological property called chirality emerging in achiral conjugated polymers, which are used to design flexible solar cells. Their discovery could help enhance the cells' charge capacity and increase access to affordable renewable energy.
CNET

Best Car Power Inverter for 2022

Most cars, trucks and SUVs are equipped with a couple of USB ports in the modern era, which is a great tool for charging mobile devices like a phone or two. But for drivers needing to charge larger electronic devices, they will need an inverter. USB ports simply won't cut it when it comes to devices that require more power, like a laptop, camera, drone or power tool. For big battery power on the go, have a car power inverter on hand with the right wattage for the devices you'll be charging and you'll be able to power your device quickly and efficiently wherever you go.
Nature.com

Force"“reversible chemical reaction at ambient temperature for designing toughened dynamic covalent polymer networks

Force-reversible C-N bonds, resulting from the click chemistry reaction between triazolinedione (TAD) and indole derivatives, offer exciting opportunities for molecular-level engineering to design materials that respond to mechanical loads. Here, we displayed that TAD-indole adducts, acting as crosslink points in dry-state covalently crosslinked polymers, enable materials to display reversible stress-responsiveness in real time already at ambient temperature. Whereas the exergonic TAD-indole reaction results in the formation of bench-stable adducts, they were shown to dissociate at ambient temperature when embedded in a polymer network and subjected to a stretching force to recover the original products. Moreover, the nascent TAD moiety can spontaneously and immediately be recombined after dissociation with an indole reaction partners at ambient temperature, thus allowing for the adjustment of the polymer segment conformation and the maintenance of the network integrity by force-reversible behaviors. Overall, our strategy represents a general method to create toughened covalently crosslinked polymer materials with simultaneous enhancement of mechanical strength and ductility, which is quite challenging to achieve by conventional chemical methods.
Phys.org

Modifying surfaces with polymer chains promotes uniform drying of particle-containing liquids

What do coffee, red wine and ink have in common? The stubborn stains they leave behind. Anyone who has ever knocked over a cup of coffee will know that coffee dries in an unusual pattern, the stain is lighter at the center but it gets darker around the perimeter, an effect known as the coffee ring. Prof. Dr. Nicolas Vogel and his team of researchers from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at FAU and their colleagues in Edinburgh are investigating a strategy to tackle the coffee ring effect and produce a consistent drying pattern. Their findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Nature.com

Tailoring electron beams with high-frequency self-assembled magnetic charged particle micro optics

Tunable electromagnets and corresponding devices, such as magnetic lenses or stigmators, are the backbone of high-energy charged particle optical instruments, such as electron microscopes, because they provide higher optical power, stability, and lower aberrations compared to their electric counterparts. However, electromagnets are typically macroscopic (super-)conducting coils, which cannot generate swiftly changing magnetic fields, require active cooling, and are structurally bulky, making them unsuitable for fast beam manipulation, multibeam instruments, and miniaturized applications. Here, we present an on-chip microsized magnetic charged particle optics realized via a self-assembling micro-origami process. These micro-electromagnets can generate alternating magnetic fields of about Â±100"‰mT up to a hundred MHz, supplying sufficiently large optical power for a large number of charged particle optics applications. That particular includes fast spatiotemporal electron beam modulation such as electron beam deflection, focusing, and wave front shaping as required for stroboscopic imaging.
insideevs.com

What's Happening With Wireless Charging? Has Any Progress Been Made Recently?

Wireless charging is becoming increasingly popular when it comes to mobile devices, so why can't the same be said for electric cars? Well, some automakers have dabbled in the area. Back in 2020 McLaren released a wireless charging pad for the Speedtail, a hybrid hypercar. BMW also explored wireless charging, offering prototype wireless chargers to a handful of 530e customers in Europe and the US in 2018-19 (but the idea was never pursued any further).
