Times Microwave Systems Introduces Semi-Rigid Test Cable Assembly for Military, Aerospace & 6G Applications

When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO