GCS Introduces 0.15um GaN/SiC Foundry Process for Developing mmWave Ka-Band Components

By Editorial Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Communication Semiconductors, a pure-play III-V compound semiconductor wafer foundry announced that its proprietary 0.15um GaN/SiC foundry processes will now be offered to address the mmW transceiver components up to Ka-Band frequency. “At 30 GHz, the device fabricated using our 0.15um GaN/SiC process offers a power density of 3W/mm,...

technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Launches BioQule NGS System to Automate Library Preparation

PerkinElmer today announced the launch of the research use only (RUO) BioQule™ NGS System – an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. By incorporating automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and robust liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System enables researchers to produce high quality NGS libraries that yield reliable, reproducible results in a variety of applications requiring genomic analysis.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
State
Colorado State
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells approaching 25% efficiency with molecule-bridged hole-selective contact

Lightweight flexible perovskite solar cells are promising for building integrated photovoltaics, wearable electronics, portable energy systems and aerospace applications. However, their highest certified efficiency of 19.9% lags behind their rigid counterparts (highest 25.7%), mainly due to defective interfaces at charge-selective contacts with perovskites on top. Here we use a mixture of two hole-selective molecules based on carbazole cores and phosphonic acid anchoring groups to form a self-assembled monolayer and bridge perovskite with a low temperature-processed NiO nanocrystal film. The hole-selective contact mitigates interfacial recombination and facilitates hole extraction. We show flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells with an efficiency of 24.7% (certified 24.4%), outperforming all types of flexible thin-film solar cell. We also report 23.5% efficiency for larger device areas of 1.05"‰cm2. The molecule-bridged interfaces enable significant bending durability of flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells that retain their initial performance after 10,000 cycles of bending at a radius of 15"‰mm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Gan#Process Design#Gcs#Ka Band Components#Mmw#Pae#Keysight Technologies#Pdk#Gan Sic#Foundry Program#High Power
Nature.com

Expanding the active charge carriers of polymer electrolytes in lithium-based batteries using an anion-hosting cathode

Ionic-conductive polymers are appealing electrolyte materials for solid-state lithium-based batteries. However, these polymers are detrimentally affected by the electrochemically-inactive anion migration that limits the ionic conductivity and accelerates cell failure. To circumvent this issue, we propose the use of polyvinyl ferrocene (PVF) as positive electrode active material. The PVF acts as an anion-acceptor during redox processes, thus simultaneously setting anions and lithium ions as effective charge carriers. We report the testing of various Li||PVF lab-scale cells using polyethylene oxide (PEO) matrix and Li-containing salts with different anions. Interestingly, the cells using the PEO-lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) solid electrolyte deliver an initial capacity of 108 mAh gâˆ’1 at 100 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C, and a discharge capacity retention of 70% (i.e., 70 mAh gâˆ’1) after 2800 cycles at 300 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C. The Li|PEO-LiTFSI|PVF cells tested at 50 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 30"‰Â°C can also deliver an initial discharge capacity of around 98 mAh gâˆ’1 with an electrolyte ionic conductivity in the order of 10âˆ’5"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1.
CHEMISTRY
US News and World Report

Solid Power Aims to Ship First Solid-State Battery Cells by Year-End to BMW, Ford

(Reuters) - Solid Power, a developer of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, aims to begin shipping pre-production battery cells by year-end for validation testing by partners BMW and Ford Motor, the company said on Monday. In an interview, Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s chief executive and co-founder, said the Colorado company...
COLORADO STATE
Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wavelike electronic energy transfer in donor"“acceptor molecular systems through quantum coherence

Quantum-coherent intermolecular energy transfer is believed to play a key role in light harvesting in photosynthesis and photovoltaics. So far, a direct, real-space demonstration of quantum coherence in donor"“acceptor systems has been lacking because of the fragile quantum coherence in lossy molecular systems. Here, we precisely control the separations in well-defined donor"“acceptor model systems and unveil a transition from incoherent to coherent electronic energy transfer. We monitor the fluorescence from the heterodimers with subnanometre resolution through scanning tunnelling microscopy induced luminescence. With decreasing intermolecular distance, the dipole coupling strength increases and two new emission peaks emerge: a low-intensity peak blueshifted from the donor emission, and an intense peak redshifted from the acceptor emission. Spatially resolved spectroscopic images of the redshifted emission exhibit a Ïƒ antibonding-like pattern and thus indicate a delocalized nature of the excitonic state over the whole heterodimer due to the in-phase superposition of molecular excited states. These observations suggest that the exciton can travel coherently through the whole heterodimer as a quantum-mechanical wavepacket. In our model system, the wavelike quantum-coherent transfer channel is three times more efficient than the incoherent channel.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
WWD

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Click here to read the full article. Too few fashion brands and retailers are naming their suppliers, and the financial — and reputational — consequences are a burden to bear. A June 2022 report published Thursday titled “Lifting the Rug” from Planet Tracker, a nonprofit financial think tank, outlined fashion’s business case for supply chain traceability against a number of environmental and human rights malpractices. The nonprofit also recently published a report evaluating the financial risks of business-as-usual in big plastics, especially relevant given incoming legislation.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Halide perovskites enable polaritonic XY spin Hamiltonian at room temperature

Exciton polaritons, the part-light and part-matter quasiparticles in semiconductor optical cavities, are promising for exploring Bose"“Einstein condensation, non-equilibrium many-body physics and analogue simulation at elevated temperatures. However, a room-temperature polaritonic platform on par with the GaAs quantum wells grown by molecular beam epitaxy at low temperatures remains elusive. The operation of such a platform calls for long-lifetime, strongly interacting excitons in a stringent material system with large yet nanoscale-thin geometry and homogeneous properties. Here, we address this challenge by adopting a method based on the solution synthesis of excitonic halide perovskites grown under nanoconfinement. Such nanoconfinement growth facilitates the synthesis of smooth and homogeneous single-crystalline large crystals enabling the demonstration of XY Hamiltonian lattices with sizes up to 10"‰Ã—"‰10. With this demonstration, we further establish perovskites as a promising platform for room temperature polaritonic physics and pave the way for the realization of robust mode-disorder-free polaritonic devices at room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Three-dimensional imaging of grain boundaries via quantitative fluorescence X-ray tomography analysis

Three-dimensional visualization of material composition within multiple grains and across complex networks of grain boundaries at nanoscales can provide new insight into the structure evolution and emerging functional properties of the material for diverse applications. Here, using nanoscale scanning X-ray fluorescence tomography, coupled with an advanced self-absorption correction algorithm developed in this work, we analyze the three-dimensional gain distributions and compositions in a Ce0.8Gd0.2O2-Î´-CoFe2O4 mixed ionic-electronic conductor system with high accuracy and statistical significance. Our systematic investigation reveals an additional emergent phase and uncovers highly intriguing composition stability ranges for the multiple material phases within this system. The presented visualization of composition variations across complex interfaces, supported by our quantitative composition analysis, discloses mechanistic pathways of the diverse phase transformations occurring in the material synthesis, providing insights for the optimization of transport properties in the mixed ionic-electronic conductor system.
CHEMISTRY
thefastmode.com

Accenture Opens its Newest Advanced Technology Center in Indore, India

Accenture opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Robotics Automation Technology Company Symbotic, Aiming to Transform Supply Chains, Debuts on Nasdaq

Robotics automation technology company Symbotic made its market debut on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with SVF Investment Corp. 3, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers. Symbotic rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq to celebrate the occasion this morning. Its debut on Wall Street comes amid an urgent need for logistics solutions, as it aims to reimagine supply chains with its A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Tom Earnst, CFO of Symbotic, and Vikas Parekh, managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisors, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoglobe.com

The Gap Launches New Collaborations on Tezos with DOGAMÍ and Demit Omphroy

Former professional soccer player Demit Omphroy has launched his first-ever Tezos NFT collection with The Gap. The Gap has chosen Tezos NFT project DOGAMI for the first-ever fashion collaboration in the petaverse. Digital Gap logo hoodies specifically designed for DOGAMÍ avatars will engage players to express their virtual pet’s individual style that will have a direct impact on game stats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

