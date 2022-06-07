GCS Introduces 0.15um GaN/SiC Foundry Process for Developing mmWave Ka-Band Components

Exciton polaritons, the part-light and part-matter quasiparticles in semiconductor optical cavities, are promising for exploring Bose"“Einstein condensation, non-equilibrium many-body physics and analogue simulation at elevated temperatures. However, a room-temperature polaritonic platform on par with the GaAs quantum wells grown by molecular beam epitaxy at low temperatures remains elusive. The operation of such a platform calls for long-lifetime, strongly interacting excitons in a stringent material system with large yet nanoscale-thin geometry and homogeneous properties. Here, we address this challenge by adopting a method based on the solution synthesis of excitonic halide perovskites grown under nanoconfinement. Such nanoconfinement growth facilitates the synthesis of smooth and homogeneous single-crystalline large crystals enabling the demonstration of XY Hamiltonian lattices with sizes up to 10"‰Ã—"‰10. With this demonstration, we further establish perovskites as a promising platform for room temperature polaritonic physics and pave the way for the realization of robust mode-disorder-free polaritonic devices at room temperature.
