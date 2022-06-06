ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas baseball radio broadcaster Phil Elson vows he'll 'eat a shoe' after regional win

By Erik Hall, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team scored 30 runs total in its first two games against Oklahoma State during the 2022 NCAA Tournament Stillwater Regional.

The Oklahoma State baseball team scored at least 10 runs in its first four games of the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

Arkansas radio broadcaster Phil Elson saw no reason that the offenses would disappear when Arkansas and Oklahoma State played for a third time Monday night.

Elson made a vow that he'd "eat a shoe" if neither team scored at least 10 runs Monday night.

Well, Arkansas defeated the OSU Cowboys 7-3 on Monday night to win the Stillwater Regional and advance to the NCAA super regionals.

Elson said after the game that he'd stick to his word.

In a tweet after the game, Elson said, "I'm going to have to eat a shoe because nobody scored 10 runs tonight."

He tagged Drew Barrett and Matt Travis in the tweet. Elson, Barrett and Travis do a radio show together for ESPN Arkansas.

Phil Elson seeks suggestions on how to eat shoe

On the postgame radio broadcast, Elson said, "I told some friends of mine earlier today that if neither team scored 10 runs in this game that I would eat my shoe."

"Oh no," Arkansas baseball analyst Bubba Carpenter said.

"How do you like your shoe cooked my friend?" Elson said. "Medium rare?"

"That's horrible," Carpenter said.

"I'm going to have to cook it all the way in order to salvage this thing," Elson said. "Maybe I can get a shoe made out of hamburger meat. Do you know any of those things?"

"Throw you a little hot sauce on there, you'll be good to go," Carpenter said.

"I might have to wait until the baseball season's over, because I don't know if it'd be easy to do a radio broadcast while I'm chewing on shoes or trying to digest one, but I'm happy to do it because it means Arkansas pitched really well today, and they win 7-3 over Oklahoma State."

The 2022 College World Series is scheduled to take place June 17-27 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas baseball radio broadcaster Phil Elson vows he'll 'eat a shoe' after regional win

