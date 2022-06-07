ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socionext Introduces 60 GHz Radio Wave Ranging Sensor with Built-in Signal Processing Circuit

By Editorial Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocionext America has introduced the SC1240 Series radio-wave ranging sensors that use the 60 GHz band with a built-in signal processing circuit for detecting the position and movement of a person with maximum accuracy. Sample shipments are scheduled for Q2 2022, and mass production in Q1 2023. The SC1240...

