Merrit Meyerson B’nai Mitzvah

Shabbat shalom! After three years, it is finally that time again… Time for the Boulder Jewish Festival this Sunday, June 12, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm! There will be artists, food, music and lots and lots of Jewish organizations to explore around the Courthouse Lawn on the Pearl St. Mall. You can learn all about it here.
Boulder Center for Judaism has been a proud participant and active supporter of the Boulder Jewish Festival since its inception in the days of Susan Kramer and Cathy Adler of blessed memory and later during the many years that Cheryl Fellows and her power team led the amazing annual community festival. Each year we try to look for something interesting to offer.
The Colorado Hebrew Chorale and Kol Nashim are back performing and are looking for new talent to join! No knowledge of Hebrew is necessary. The choirs will be appearing on stage at the Boulder Jewish Festival on Sunday, June 12 at 12:20 pm. The stage is on the Pearl Street Mall opposite the courthouse.
The Boulder Jewish Festival will be held in front of the Courthouse on the Pearl Street Mall on Sunday, June 12 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. The annual event highlights Jewish culture through art, food, music, and our dedicated community organizations. Learn more at BOULDERJCC.ORG/BOULDERJEWISHFESTIVAL. This year, the...
It’s no longer enough just to offer glatt kosher burgers and hot dogs but one needs to serve food that meats the highest secular standards as well and the Boulder County Center for Judaism is stepping up to the plate. When the Boulder Jewish Festival started years ago, Rabbi...
