ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lindsey Vonn bares her sculpted abs in a sexy black dress with a cutout at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in LA

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lindsey Vonn smoldered in a little black dress as she attended the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion.

For Monday's star-studded event the 37-year-old professional athlete bared her midriff in a modern take on the classic wardrobe staple.

She slicked her blonde hair back as she walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG95S_0g2fnv8300
On fire: Lindsey Vonn smoldered in a little black dress as she attended the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion

The former Olympic skier commanded attention in the sleeveless number, which had padded shoulders.

The crewneck fashion piece flattered her figure as it perfectly draped over her fit frame.

There was a gold clasp on one side, pulling away the bit of material that created the side opening.

The lower end of the dress cropped below her knee and she wore open-toe gold heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIcBh_0g2fnv8300
For Monday's star-studded event the 37-year-old professional athlete bared her midriff in a modern take on the classic wardrobe staple

Vonn took her sexy look up a notch with gold accessories, which included a glitzy watch and statement-making earpieces.

Her nails were painted a classic nude hue and she donned bronzing face makeup that gave her a glow.

She carried a black clutch-style purse with a gold chain accent used as trimming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMVLQ_0g2fnv8300
Chic: She slicked her blonde hair back as she walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hh65p_0g2fnv8300
Fierce: Vonn took her sexy look up a notch with gold accessories, which included a glitzy watch and statement-making earpieces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HgC4_0g2fnv8300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUzkJ_0g2fnv8300
Social engagement: Later the superstar took to social media to share personal snapshots from the event with her 2.1 million followers

Later the superstar took to social media to share personal snapshots from the event with her 2.1 million followers.

Using Instagram's Stories feature she uploaded a gorgeous outdoor shot with a background overlooking the city.

She was joined by a long, blonde-haired friend who wore a sleeveless black crop top and a leopard print skirt.

Lindsey wrote on the image, 'Pre game...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhifa_0g2fnv8300
Breathtaking: Using Instagram's Stories feature she uploaded a gorgeous outdoor shot with a background overlooking the city

Lindsey could barely contain her excitement in another outtake from the affair, in which she posed with BD Wong.

The 61-year-old actor smiled with the sports titan, dressed in cream-colored trousers and a coordinating brown, black, and cream shirt.

She gushed in the caption, 'Totally geeking out right now!!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkFHp_0g2fnv8300
Ecstatic: Lindsey could barely contain her excitement in another outtake from the affair, in which she posed with BD Wong

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Vonn
Person
Bd Wong
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#The Dress#Jurassic World#The Tcl Chinese Theatre
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters In BTS Fitting Video—Are You Sure That’s Her?!

Ten days on, and we are *still* talking about Kim Kardashian and her history-making appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, whereby she wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold Jean Louis dress. Yes, *the* dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It was such a huge moment, we think we’ll be talking about it all year!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

389K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy