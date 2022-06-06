ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Darling Marine Center

Cover picture for the articleStudent-Led Community Science Program Highlighted by Lincoln County News. Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate...

UMaine News

Lynn Dwelley: Preparing for a future in counseling. Lynn Dwelley from Lincoln, Maine is a double major in psychology with a concentration in abnormal/social psychology, and in sociology, and a minor in mental health and rehabilitation. Dwelley has received the Maine Top Scholar award and is a James S. Stevens Outstanding Junior. Last year, Dwelley was a research assistant in the Peer Relations Lab, where she spent her time researching literature and coding data from research articles. In the spring semester she was professor Karyn Sporer’s teaching assistant for Sociology 101. During her time at UMaine, Dwelley has taken part in both the Best Buddies program and the Alternative Breaks volunteer group. After she graduates, Dwelley plans to go to the University of Southern Maine to pursue a master’s degree in counseling.
UMaine Extension 4-H summer learning series kicks off July 5

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer its hands-on virtual summer learning series July 5–Aug. 5 with over 20 workshops open to all youth ages 5–18. The UMaine Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series includes hands-on workshops in the fields of arts and crafts, food and nutrition, STEM, marine science and aquaculture, animal science and agriculture, and more. Any required materials will be mailed to participants at no cost.
