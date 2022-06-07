ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosas Is Kicking Off Summer With an Epic Sale—14 Items I'm Snagging Immediately

By Shawna Hudson
 2 days ago
Surprise! If you're a serious skincare enthusiast who dreams of owning more makeup-skincare hybrid products, you're in luck today. The internet's favorite clean beauty brand is kicking off summer with an epic sale. Through June 9, stock up on all your Kosas favorites while they're 20% off. With cult-loved...

