HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A confusing intersection in the Murrells Inlet-Garden City area will get some help from Horry County leaders. During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, council members voted unanimously on a resolution to include the U.S. 17 Business and Tadlock Drive connector intersection under the county’s hospitality project plan. It will allocate over $3.9 million to help fund changes to the intersection.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO