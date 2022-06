NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS THE BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022, AT 6:00 P.M IN THE ASSEMBLY ROOM OF THE BERKELEY COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 1003 N. US HIGHWAY 52 IN MONCKS CORNER, SC. THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS ARE SCHEDULED FOR CONSIDERATION: 1. TMS#: 085-13-00-032. Request from Brenda Stark for a variance to §5.3.4 and §5.3.10 in order to construct an accessory structure that exceeds 65% of the size of the principal classification as well as place it within the front yard, respectively, at/near 171 Waterfront Drive in the Overton community (PLVA 042412-2022). 2. TMS#: 211-00-02-075. Request from Tyler McElroy on behalf of Industrial Endeavors, LLC for a variance to §17.7 for relief of bufferyard requirements at/near Spring Grove Drive and Cypress Gardens Road in the Spring Grove Industrial Park (PLVA 042471-2022). 3. TMS#: 233-05-02-003. Request from Robert Hansborough for variance to §5.1.4 to construct an accessory structure that would result in an aggregated accessory structure square footage that exceeds 65% of the size of the principal classification and §5.1.10 to exceed the 50% maximum impervious coverage threshold at/near 616 Longleaf Road in the Sangaree community (PLVA 042375-2022). 4. TMS#: 239-00-00-158. Request from Jacqueline Singleton on behalf of Elizabeth Singleton for a variance to §5.3.9 and §5.3.10 for relief of density and dimensional standards for the placement of an additional dwelling at/near 2637 Cainhoy Road, in the Huger community (PLVA 042368-2022). AD# 2005973.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO