Gainesville, FL

Sooners beat Gators 5-4 to move on to Super Regionals, will face Virginia Tech

By Ben Dackiw
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIHp8_0g2flQ2400

It took much longer than expected, but the Oklahoma Sooners once again defeated the Florida Gators 5-4 to move on to the NCAA Super Regionals. The game was delayed for more than five hours, but the Sooners still managed to get the job done to defeat their regional hosts.

Going into the the fifth inning, the Sooners trailed the Gators 1-0 when Kendall Pettis stepped up to the plate. Pettis tied the game on one swing of the bat with a home run that just got over the left field wall.

The Sooners scored again about six hours later on a Peyton Graham two-run homer that would tie the game at three in the eighth inning.

Graham’s homer ended up being the spark that led to a four-run eighth that helped OU get the win. The Gators did some damage in the ninth on a solo home run, but the Sooners held on to earn a date with No. 4 Virginia Tech at Super Regionals.

Super Regionals will be a best of three. If the Sooners can win two against the Hokies, they will move on to Omaha for the College World Series.

Elsewhere, the Texas Longhorns also won their regional and will face No. 8 East Carolina in their Super Regional. Texas Tech and TCU were both eliminated in their respective regionals.

With the move to the SEC in the not so distant future, this is a huge win for an OU Baseball program looking to establish itself among the big dogs of college baseball.

