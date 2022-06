State police at Frackville reported on the following incidents:. • On May 13 at 10:14 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in Rush Township. Troopers said Roderych Matos, 28, of McAdoo, was observed by store security ringing items at the self checkout. He then proceeded past all final points of sale and was apprehended by an employee as he attempted to leave the store.

