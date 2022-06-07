ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

Cover picture for the articleJames Coyles, 20, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £200 and banned from driving for six months for two offences of speeding and one of driving while in such a position that he...

Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mohammed Ali
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drivers who killed cyclist while racing at 70mph jailed

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph were guilty of “senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”, a judge who jailed them both said.Graham Pattison, a married 49-year-old father of two, was sent 40 metres through the air when he was knocked off his bike on the dual carriageway A689 near Sedgefield, County Durham, in July 2020.Judge Jonathan Carroll said Mr Pattison had done nothing wrong when he was hit by 24-year-old Paige Robinson’s Ford Fiesta.She had been distracted by an ongoing road rage incident with David Ferry, 47, and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after Rochdale dog attack at farm

A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a farm in Greater Manchester. The young child was outdoors with a number of dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before being found with serious injuries, police said. He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Pack of wolves’ who stabbed teenage nephew of ex Man City player to death are jailed

Three killers who stabbed the teenage nephew of an ex-Manchester City player to death after chasing him ”like a pack of wolves” have been jailed.Rhamero West, 16, died in hospital after he was found with a number of stab wounds in Trafford, Greater Manchester, at about 6pm on 9 September 2021.Marquis Richards, 17, Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the teenager’s murder on Friday.Catering student Rhamero, known to many as Mero, was the nephew of former professional footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.His mother Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to condemn the three killers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Girls urged not to travel to school alone amid hunt for feet-sniffing man

Girls are being urged not to travel to school alone as police hunt a man who reportedly approached pupils before they were "teenage girl was touched inappropriately". GloucestershireLive reports that three lone female South Gloucestershire and Stroud College students have been approached by a man who has asked them for the time - before taking their shoes off and sniffing their feet.
TRAVEL
BBC

Layton Darwood Fenham death: Man appears in court

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy on a road in Newcastle. Layton Darwood was fatally injured on Willow Avenue, Fenham, on 25 August 2020, and later died in hospital. Darren Jacques has been charged with causing death by driving whilst disqualified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Waterworld: Stoke-on-Trent park calls 999 response an 'over-reaction'

A water park has accused emergency services of "over-reacting" amid an evacuation that saw two people taken to hospital and 46 treated by paramedics. Visitors to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent reported feeling unwell on Wednesday afternoon. Complaints included nausea and itchy skin and eyes. But the venue said 999 crews' response...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Barnsley College student smokers get cash boost for kicking habit

Student smokers at a South Yorkshire college will be offered cash to quit under a new pilot scheme. Gift cards worth £35 will be awarded to students at Barnsley College if they kick the habit for three months. The college, which has teamed up with Barnsley Council for the...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Ministers quietly axe £3billion Manchester rail project to link HS2 high speed line with Scotland in the face of local opposition - while Boris Johnson was facing a vote on his leadership

The the Government scrapped a 'vital' £3 billion connection linking the HS2 high speed line and main route to Scotland. Ministers announced they were cancelling the 13-mile Golborne Link to the West Coast Main Line in Greater Manchester while Westminster's attention was on Boris Johnson's confidence vote last night.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail firms slam ‘hugely disappointing’ decision to axe £3bn HS2 Golborne Link

Rail industry bodies reacted with fury after the Government scrapped a “vital” planned £3 billion connection between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line.The decision to axe the 13-mile Golborne Link in Greater Manchester will lead to a “bottleneck”, according to a joint statement from the Railway Industry Association, Rail Freight Group and High Speed Rail Group.The link will be removed from the HS2 Phase 2b Bill despite it being included in the Integrated Rail Plan for transforming the rail network in the North and the Midlands.Without this connection, a bottleneck will be created north of CreweRailway industry bodiesIt would...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Petrol prices: Cost of filling family car to hit £100 for first time after biggest daily jump in 17 years

The cost of filling up a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 as soon as Thursday, according to the RAC motoring group.On Wednesday, the RAC said filling up a family car costs £99.40 as a result of petrol prices having made their biggest daily jump in 17 years.A rise of more than 2p a litre has increased the average price of petrol to 180.73 per litre.Before the most-recent big increase on Tuesday, the price of petrol stood at 175.6p per litre.Meanwhile, a diesel-run car with a fuel tank of 55 litres would cost £102.61 to fill up, after...
TRAFFIC

