COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding, no insurance and failing to ID a driver – the latest Sunderland cases

Three killers who stabbed the teenage nephew of an ex-Manchester City player to death after chasing him ”like a pack of wolves” have been jailed.Rhamero West, 16, died in hospital after he was found with a number of stab wounds in Trafford, Greater Manchester, at about 6pm on 9 September 2021.Marquis Richards, 17, Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the teenager’s murder on Friday.Catering student Rhamero, known to many as Mero, was the nephew of former professional footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.His mother Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to condemn the three killers...
