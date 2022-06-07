Police Investigating Threats Made Outside Norfolk School
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
2 days ago
Police in Massachusetts will maintain a visible presence at Norfolk Public Schools this week after threats were allegedly made toward students at one of the district's schools on Monday. Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone and Superintendent Ingrid Allardi say school officials and the police department are working together after...
Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
DIGHTON — Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald and Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta, in conjunction with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar, report that the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body. The...
A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A security worker died after falling at The Country Club in Brookline overnight, authorities announced Wednesday. The worker, who is not a club employee, fell about 10 feet “at some point during the night and was discovered this morning,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Their name has not been released.
Boston police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police said Manuel Mejia, 83, of Roxbury, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Woodcliff Street. Mejia suffers from dementa, police said, and...
BRAINTREE, Mass. — It was lights, camera, and a lot of action at a Braintree movie theater when officers saved a woman who was having a heart attack. Officer Chris Horigan responded to the AMC Theater on June 4th for a report of what police initially thought was a woman choking. He arrived within minutes and found the woman unconscious on the floor of the theater and immediately began chest compressions.
BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested. The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m.
A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Massachusetts state troopers on a chase down Interstate 93 into Boston in a Malden police cruiser that was stolen in front of the city's police headquarters hours earlier. When Malden police realized shortly before midnight that the cruiser was stolen, they...
RINDGE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Rindge. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday on Cathedral Road at the intersection with Shaw Hill Road. First responders saw a telephone pole with live wires down across the road. Police said the vehicle was...
The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019 has waived her arraignment on perjury charges after allegedly lying twice to a grand jury. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Friday at the Manchester Police Department when she arrived for a daily check-in. The check-ins are required as part of Montgomery’s bail conditions after she was arrested on unrelated charges of receiving stolen firearms.
NEWBURY — A Wilmington woman arrested Sunday afternoon after making a scene with local police as Bob Lobster patrons watched was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest and drunken driving Monday in Newburyport District Court. Gwen Evans, 51, of Loumac Road hit a car parked at the Plum Island...
Students, parents and school officials in Natick, Massachusetts, are upset after someone cut down trees that were planted one by one as a memorial to honor a beloved teacher who died in 2019. "There's a lot of sad things going on in the world, and that seems like it's a...
One person is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital.
