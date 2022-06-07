ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

Police Investigating Threats Made Outside Norfolk School

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Massachusetts will maintain a visible presence at Norfolk Public Schools this week after threats were allegedly made toward students at one of the district's schools on Monday. Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone and Superintendent Ingrid Allardi say school officials and the police department are working together after...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

MISSING TEEN: Plainville, Mass. Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
PLAINVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Dighton, Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Providence Police Departments respond to school after bullets, graffiti found

DIGHTON — Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald and Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta, in conjunction with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar, report that the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
DIGHTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
Norfolk, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect allegedly slams victim headfirst into pavement

Manchester, NH — On May 31, Manchester Police responded to an assault that was taking place in the area of Chestnut Street and Manchester Street. Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries to various parts of his body. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
WENHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Mental Health#Norfolk Public Schools
NECN

Boston Police Searching for Missing 83-Year-Old

Boston police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police said Manuel Mejia, 83, of Roxbury, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Woodcliff Street. Mejia suffers from dementa, police said, and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Braintree officers save woman suffering heart attack at movie theater

BRAINTREE, Mass. — It was lights, camera, and a lot of action at a Braintree movie theater when officers saved a woman who was having a heart attack. Officer Chris Horigan responded to the AMC Theater on June 4th for a report of what police initially thought was a woman choking. He arrived within minutes and found the woman unconscious on the floor of the theater and immediately began chest compressions.
BRAINTREE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Boston

Road rage incident puts Billerica Memorial High School temporarily on lockdown

BILLERICA -- A road rage incident that ended at Billerica Memorial High School put the school on a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning. Police resolved the situation and classes have since resumed as normal. At 8:30 a.m., police responded to a road rage call that started on Boston Road and ended in the school's upper student parking lot. It involved a man and a high school student's car, according to a letter from Principal Tom Murphy. Police said a student who was late for class passed another car and that driver got upset. The driver followed the student into the parking lot and yelled at them. There was initially a report of a gun, which is why police requested a soft lockdown, Murphy said. It was determined that no one had a gun. There was no threat to students or staff. No one was injured or arrested.  The lockdown was called off shortly before 9 a.m. 
WMUR.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Rindge

RINDGE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Rindge. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday on Cathedral Road at the intersection with Shaw Hill Road. First responders saw a telephone pole with live wires down across the road. Police said the vehicle was...
NECN

New Details in Perjury Case Against Stepmother of Missing NH Girl

The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019 has waived her arraignment on perjury charges after allegedly lying twice to a grand jury. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Friday at the Manchester Police Department when she arrived for a daily check-in. The check-ins are required as part of Montgomery’s bail conditions after she was arrested on unrelated charges of receiving stolen firearms.
MANCHESTER, NH
liveboston617.org

Arrogant Out-of-Towners Arrested Following Brazen Graffiti Incident Downtown

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
CNHI

Woman gets boiling hot during arrest at Bob Lobster

NEWBURY — A Wilmington woman arrested Sunday afternoon after making a scene with local police as Bob Lobster patrons watched was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest and drunken driving Monday in Newburyport District Court. Gwen Evans, 51, of Loumac Road hit a car parked at the Plum Island...
NECN

Worker Killed at Construction Site in Boston

One person is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy