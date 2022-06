Tempers were hot in Houston Monday night, as Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected in the ninth inning after both benches cleared. In the top of the ninth with Seattle leading 5-4, Houston reliever Héctor Neris hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. Servais could be seen chirping with the Astros dugout before being one of the first Mariners out of the dugout and rushing toward home plate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO