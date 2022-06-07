Boston-L.A. Angels Runs

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In 151 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .179 batting average with a .556 OPS, 3...
It took 10 innings and nearly four hours to accomplish, but the Red Sox won their sixth straight game on Tuesday with a hard-fought, come-from-behind win over the Angels at Angel Stadium. Boston defeated Los Angeles by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings to improve to 29-27 on...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
The Los Angeles Angels placed infielder Luis Rengifo on the paternity list. Rengifo will miss 1-3 days for the birth of his child. Jack Mayfield is replacing Rengifo on second base and batting seventh in Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Eovaldi has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) and the fifth-best...
For the second time in three games, the Red Sox squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Angels in Anaheim on Wednesday night. They did not get a complete game from their starting pitcher this time around, but they still held on to win their seventh straight game and improve to 30-27 on the season.
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will take a seat after Darin Ruf was picked as Wednesday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a .339 expected...
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (quad) will not start in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. After Crawford was scratched, Wilmer Flores will start at third base and bat third with Thairo Estrada shifting to second base, and Donovan Walton at shortstop. On 157 batted balls this season, Flores...
