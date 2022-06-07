ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boston-L.A. Angels Runs

SFGate
 2 days ago

Red sox second. Alex Verdugo singles to deep left center field. Trevor Story pops out to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In 151 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .179 batting average with a .556 OPS, 3...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Mike Trout
Boston Globe

Red Sox win 6th straight over slumping Angels, who lose Mike Trout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Angels place Luis Rengifo on paternity list

The Los Angeles Angels placed infielder Luis Rengifo on the paternity list. Rengifo will miss 1-3 days for the birth of his child. Jack Mayfield is replacing Rengifo on second base and batting seventh in Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi on Angels' bench Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Eovaldi has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) and the fifth-best...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Angels#Boston#Red Sox
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Wednesday off

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will take a seat after Darin Ruf was picked as Wednesday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 157 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.4% barrel rate and a .339 expected...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy