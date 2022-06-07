ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Ethereum Reverse Gains, Altcoins Turn Red

By Aayush Jindal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price trimmed gains and traded below USD 30,000. Ethereum is down almost 7%, XRP is now below USD 0.40. BNB declined almost 8% and tested the USD 285 support. Bitcoin price tried to increase its gains above the USD 31,500 level but struggled to continue higher towards the USD 31,800...

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
PayPal Will Now Allow Users to Transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum To External Wallets

PayPal is extending its features to now allow users to better incorporate cryptocurrency in their everyday lives. Bitcoin and Ethereum can officially be transferred to external wallets. The long-awaited feature creates a seamless integration between crypto and everyday use and continues to perpetuate the popularity of cryptocurrency services. In an...
Ethereum Is Still Under Pressure as $800 Million ETH Flowed to Exchanges

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Investors flock to Bitcoin as Ethereum records 9 consecutive weeks of outflow

👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Digital assets investment products saw $100 million in inflows during the week of May 30 as investors pumped money into Bitcoin, according to the latest CoinShares report. The inflows represent a small sign of recovery...
Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth

Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet. Bitcoin price saw a false breakout on Monday as the price optimistically rose above $31,500, only to be furiously rejected by the bears shortly after. FXStreet’s very own analyst Akash Grimath warned of the potential fake-out on his Twitter account while dually forecasting a 5-1 trade setup for the bears.
Over $200 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Gets Rejected at $32K

The number of liquidations has jumped above $200 million on a daily scale as the entire market is covered in red once more. Bitcoin failed at $32,000 and brought all the altcoins with it south, resulting in another market-wide retracement. Thus, the liquidations and the number of liquidated traders skyrocketed.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra – European Wrap 8 June

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC sets sight on $34,000. Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to jump at least 13% as tailwinds hover over global markets. Although the background is still tainted by central bank tightening – with the Indian Reserve Bank the latest to join the RBA in implementing a a 50 bp hike – , traders are seeing the upside potential from governments slashing taxes to support living and spending patterns for households, and thus safeguarding the cash inflow into cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies overall are seeing their price action underpinned. BTC price, for example, did not make new lows as expected but is trading sideways and is ripe for a breakout towards $34,000, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a cap on the topside for now.
Ethereum Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Ethereum's ETH/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $1,902.45. Over the past week, ETH has experienced an uptick of over 1.0%, moving from $1,890.99 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below compares the price movement...
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Been Buying Recently

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have expanded their reserves recently, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Reserves Of 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Observed Growth Recently. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whales holding between...
