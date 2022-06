At the May monthly meeting and talk sponsored by the Candor Historical Society; local historian Tom McEnteer was on hand to report on significant people of Tioga County. The meeting started with Candor Historical Society Nancy Riggs reporting briefly on the progress of the renovations and improvements being done at the Candor History Center. Currently the center has been closed while the insulation has been improved; but they are hoping to be back in by June 6th and want to hold their June meeting at the history center.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO