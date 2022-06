CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Joshua Phillips will not testify on his own behalf at his Kanawha murder trial, he told Judge Jennifer Bailey on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marked the third day of his trial and signs point to it ending in the next couple of days. Phillips, 39, faces first degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2020 death of Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson. He also faces a charge of drug possession with intent to deliver.

