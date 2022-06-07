ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A review of major causative genes in congenital myopathies

By Masashi Ogasawara
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this review, we focus on congenital myopathies, which are a genetically heterogeneous group of hereditary muscle diseases with slow or minimal progression. They are mainly defined and classified according to pathological features, with the major subtypes being core myopathy (central core disease), nemaline myopathy, myotubular/centronuclear myopathy, and congenital fiber-type disproportion...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Whole-exome sequencing revealed a novel ERCC6 variant in a Vietnamese patient with Cockayne syndrome

We describe a case of Cockayne syndrome without photosensitivity in a Vietnamese family. This lack of photosensitivity prevented the establishment of a confirmed medical clinical diagnosis for 16 years. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) identified a novel missense variant combined with a known nonsense variant in the ERCC6 gene, NM_000124.4: c.[2839C>T;2936A>G], p.[R947*;K979R]. This case emphasizes the importance of WES in investigating the etiology of a disease when patients do not present the complete clinical phenotypes of Cockayne syndrome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of risk factors related to metabolic syndrome on acute myocardial infarction in younger patients

Despite diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in cardiovascular medicine, myocardial infarction (MI) remains a major cause of adverse outcomes in younger MI patients, i.e., those who are aged 55 years or younger. Traditional cardiovascular risk factors have not often been emphasized in the management of younger MI patients. However, plaque rupture or erosion, which is deeply related to cardiovascular risk factors, remains the most common etiology of MI even in younger patients. The global increase in the prevalence of obesity underscores the clinical importance of metabolic syndrome (MetS), i.e., obesity-associated cardiovascular risk factors, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus and particularly hypertension, in younger people. The concept of "lifetime risk" of cardiovascular disease reinforces the need for prevention or treatment of MetS. This review focuses on the risk factors related to MetS and an overall understanding of recent profiles of younger MI patients. We hope that this review will aid in the primary prevention of MetS-related risk factors and the prevention of cardiovascular disease, particularly MI, in younger patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PAPILA: Dataset with fundus images and clinical data of both eyes of the same patient for glaucoma assessment

Glaucoma is one of the ophthalmological diseases that frequently causes loss of vision in today's society. Previous studies assess which anatomical parameters of the optic nerve can be predictive of glaucomatous damage, but to date there is no test that by itself has sufficient sensitivity and specificity to diagnose this disease. This work provides a public dataset with medical data and fundus images of both eyes of the same patient. Segmentations of the cup and optic disc, as well as the labeling of the patients based on the evaluation of clinical data are also provided. The dataset has been tested with a neural network to classify healthy and glaucoma patients. Specifically, the ResNet-50 has been used as the basis to classify patients using information from each eye independently as well as using the joint information from both eyes of each patient. Results provide the baseline metrics, with the aim of promoting research in the early detection of glaucoma based on the joint analysis of both eyes of the same patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Measuring renal function before kidney surgery - evolving towards precision in medicine

Estimation of post-surgery future glomerular filtration rate (fGFR) is crucial for the oncological management of patients with renal cell carcinoma or urinary tract urothelial carcinoma. A new and simple formula for calculating fGFR has been published and should be included in future guidelines for personalized treatment of patients to guide decisions on surgery, systemic therapies and optimal sequence of treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Causative#Centronuclear Myopathy#Nemaline Myopathy#Selenon#Mtm1#Journal
Nature.com

Patient preference and Long-term outcome of renal denervation for resistant hypertension

Hypertension is one of the most important cardiovascular risk factors [1]. However, the control rates among people with hypertension in 2019 were 23% for women and 18% for men [2], and its causes are thought to include suboptimal adherence, economics, drug intolerance, and clinical inertia [3]. Non-adherence in particular is one of the limitations of pharmacotherapy, and may not necessarily be due to forgetfulness, but may involve patient preferences such as refusal to take medication, which should be taken to action. Non- adherence to antihypertensive medications has been reported in at least 50% of patients [4], and associated with uncontrolled blood pressure (BP), poor clinical outcomes [5] and consequently with increased health care costs [6]. Device therapies such as renal denervation (RDN) are antihypertensive treatments that can eliminate drug adherence. However, it is invasive and there are responder and non-responder issues, and it is necessary to select patients for whom it is indicated. Patient perspectives on treatment strategy are vital in controlling hypertension and, from the patient's point of view, he or she has the right to choose between medical therapy and device therapy. Patient preference has been emphasized to be considered during hypertension treatment strategy determination through shared decision making in almost all recently published consensus documents and papers on RDN [7,8,9]. On the other hand, patient preferences are greatly influenced by the information provided by the medical providers, so it is important to provide unbiased and up-to-date medical information.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetics, mass balance, and metabolism of [C]TPN171, a novel PDE5 inhibitor, in humans for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

TPN171 is a novel phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED), which currently is undergoing phase II clinical trials in China. In this single-center, single-dose, nonrandomized, and open design study, radiolabeled [14C]TPN171 was used to investigate the metabolic mechanism, pharmacokinetic characteristics, and clearance pathways of TPN171 in 6 healthy Chinese male volunteers. Each volunteer was administered a single oral suspension of 10"‰mg (100"‰Î¼Ci) of [14C]TPN171. We found that TPN171 was absorbed rapidly in humans with a peak time (Tmax) of 0.667"‰h and a half-life (t1/2) of approximately 9.89"‰h in plasma. Excretion of radiopharmaceutical-related components was collected 216"‰h after administration, accounting for 95.21% of the dose (46.61% in urine and 48.60% in feces). TPN171 underwent extensive metabolism in humans. Twenty-two metabolites were detected in human plasma, urine, and feces using a radioactive detector combined with a high-resolution mass spectrometer. According to radiochromatograms, a glucuronide metabolite of O-dealkylated TPN171 exceeded 10% of the total drug-related components in human plasma. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, no further tests are needed to evaluate the safety of this metabolite because it is a phase II metabolite, but the compound is still worthy of attention. The main metabolic biotransformation of TPN171 was mono-oxidation (hydroxylation and N-oxidation), dehydrogenation, N-dealkylation, O-dealkylation, amide hydrolysis, glucuronidation, and acetylation. Cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) mainly catalyzed the formation of metabolites, and CYP2E1 and CYP2D6 were involved in the oxidative metabolism of TPN171 to a lesser extent. According to the incubation data, M1 was mainly metabolized to M1G by UDP-glucuronosyltransferase 1A9 (UGT1A9), followed by UGT1A7 and UGT1A10.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

UK Scientists Say Fat Buildup from Heart Disease Can Lead to Dementia

Dementia has been known to overwhelm the elderly population due to deteriorating effects to the cognitive function of the brain, including recollection, judgement, and thinking. The most common form of dementia is the notorious brain disorder called Alzheimer's disease, known for its gradual memory loss and impact to other cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Nature.com

A bacteria-derived oral tumour vaccine

VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Yue, Y. et al. Antigen-bearing outer membrane vesicles as tumour vaccines produced in situ by ingested genetically engineered bacteria. Nat. Biomed. Eng. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00886-2 (2022)
HEALTH
Nature.com

Quantizing Chaplygin Hamiltonizable nonholonomic systems

In this article we develop a quantization procedure for Chaplygin Hamiltonizable nonholonomic systems-mechanical systems subject to non-integrable velocity constraints whose reduced mechanics is Hamiltonian after a suitable time reparametrization-using PoincarÃ© transformations and geometric quantization. We illustrate the theory developed through examples and discuss potential applications to the study of the quantum mechanics of nanovehicles.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Patient-generated strategies for strengthening adherence to multiple medication regimens after allogeneic stem cell transplantation: a qualitative study

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Song Y, Chen S, Roseman J, Scigliano E, Redd WH, Stadler G....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of visual input on changes in the bioelectrical activity of the cervical and masticatory muscles in myopic subjects

The study aimed to analyze the changes within the bioelectrical activity of the cervical spine and masticatory muscles during the change of visual stimulus-open and closed eyes test. After applying the inclusion criteria, 50 subjects were included in the study, with visual impairment ranging from âˆ’0.5 to âˆ’5.75 Diopters. Four muscle pairs were analyzed: the anterior part of the temporalis muscle (TA), the superficial part of the masseter muscle (MM), the anterior belly of the digastric muscle (DA), and the middle part of the sternocleidomastoid muscle (SCM) belly during rest, teeth clenching, teeth clenching on dental cotton rollers, and active mouth opening. Statistical analysis showed a significant decrease in the bioelectrical activity during teeth clenching of all analyzed muscles during the closed eyes test. Significant decreases of electromyographic values were also observed during resting activity within TA muscles, during teeth clenching with dental cotton rollers within SCM and DA muscles, and during active mouth opening within the right masseter. Changing the visual stimulus from open eyes to closed eyes in people with myopia affects the bioelectrical activity of the masticatory and cervical spine muscles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects and correctability of pile"‘up distortion using established figures of merit in time"‘domain diffuse optics at extreme photon rates

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09385-5, published online 30 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 1, where the sign of the ratio CR/\(f_{laser}\) and the presence of the multiplier 100 was incorrect. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Dipartimento di Fisica, Politecnico di Milano, Piazza...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Photodynamic exposure of Rose-Bengal inhibits Tau aggregation and modulates cytoskeletal network in neuronal cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69403-2, published online 23 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), New Delhi 110025, India'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Documentation of acute kidney injury at discharge from the neonatal intensive care unit and role of nephrology consultation

To investigate whether NICU discharge summaries documented neonatal AKI and estimate if nephrology consultation mediated this association. Secondary analysis of AWAKEN multicenter retrospective cohort. Exposures: AKI severity and diagnostic criteria. Outcome: AKI documentation on NICU discharge summaries using multivariable logistic regression to estimate associations and test for causal mediation. Results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

KERATIN 17-related recessive atypical pachyonychia congenita with variable hair and tooth anomalies

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. We present the first pachyonychia congenita (PC) to involve all ectodermal derivatives and the first recessive KRT17-related PC in total seven members of two consanguineous Pakistani families. This atypical PC is characterized by an unusual combination of pachyonychia, plantar keratoderma, folliculitis, alopecia, sparse eyebrows, dental anomalies and variable acanthosis nigricans of neck, dry skin, palmoplantar hyperhidrosis, recurrent blisters on soles and/or arms, rough sparse hair on scalp and keratosis pilaris. By exome sequencing we detected homozygous KRT17 c.281G>A (p.(Arg94His)) in affected individuals, and linkage mapping indicated a single locus. Heterozygous variants in KRT17 cause PC2 (PC-K17) with main characteristics of pachyonychia, subungual keratosis, palmoplantar keratoderma, hyperhidrosis, oral leukokeratosis and epidermal cysts, or steatocystoma multiplex, both with dominant inheritance. The causative variant has been reported in heterozygous state in a family afflicted with severe steatocystoma multiplex and in a sporadic PC2 case, and thus we also define a third phenotype related to the variant. Both exome sequencing and linkage mapping demonstrated recessive inheritance whereas Sanger sequencing indicated heterozygosity for the causal variant, reiterating caution for simple targeted sequencing for genetic testing. Testing parents for variants found in sibs could uncover recessive inheritance also in other KRT genes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Stress-induced changes of the cholinergic circuitry promote retrieval-based generalization of aversive memories

In this article the author name Mariah AA Meyer was incorrectly written as Mariah M. A. A. Meyer. The original article has been corrected. Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA. Lynn Y. Ren,Â Ana Cicvaric,Â Hui Zhang,Â Mariah AA Meyer,Â Anita L. Guedea,Â Pan GaoÂ...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Sex-specific bi"‘directional association between osteoporosis and depression from the national representative data of South Korea

Both osteoporosis and depression are major health threats, but their interrelationship is not clear. This study elucidated the associations between osteoporosis and depression while considering the temporal sequence of the diagnoses. In this cross-sectional study, data were extracted from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (2007"“2009 and 2015"“2019, n"‰="‰29,045). Osteoporosis and depression were defined by diagnoses thereof. The odds ratio (OR) of the incident osteoporosis among depression patients without a history of osteoporosis was calculated by multivariable logistic regression adjusted for potential confounders. A reverse association was also assessed. Participants were additionally stratified by their sex and age. As a result, male depression patients aged under 50Â years showed higher ORs for osteoporosis than those without depression (OR 9.16, 95% CI 1.78"“47.18). Female osteoporosis patients showed lower ORs for depression than those without osteoporosis (OR 0.71, 95% CI 0.58"“0.88), especially in women aged 50Â years and older. In the sensitivity analysis, the same results were obtained in women by their menopause status. Depression has a strong positive association with the occurrence of osteoporosis in young male adults, and osteoporosis has a negative association with the occurrence of depression in female adults.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Satisfaction scores can be used to assess the quality of care and service in spinal rehabilitation

Cohort comparative study. Evaluate the suitability of satisfaction scores for the assessment of quality of care and service in spinal rehabilitation. Spinal rehabilitation department. Methods. Fifty-two inpatients participated anonymously in a large satisfaction survey, in 2017. A questionnaire containing the same questions was completed by 96 other inpatients, whose personal...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy