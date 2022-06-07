Children reportedly hid out in a Bay Area library during a gang-related shooting

May 12 – 19, 2022. Business Burglary: On May 28 at about 4:30 a.m., Mill Valley Officers were dispatched to a report of an alarm at a local business. Officers arrived in less than 30 seconds and found someone had cut a fence to gain access to the property. A short time later a person was contacted leaving the property. Officers determined that the person had used bolt cutters to cut the fence, entered the property, stole at least one high value item and was attempting to flee the area. Officers also found that the person had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle. The person was later booked into the Marin County Jail on a long list of criminal charges.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO