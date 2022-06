There are many ways take home a prize from the Bantam Jeep Festival. Those showing off their Jeeps can grab the wheel and compete for fun and bragging rights. One way to win is by participating in the Best of Bantam competition, sponsored by Jim Shorkey Family Auto Group, on Saturday, June 11. Participants will register their Jeeps in one of 17 classes pertaining to their vehicle model and will be judged. Winners of different classes and a People’s Choice winner will be named and presented with trophies at 5 p.m. Saturday.

