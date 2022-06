Thousands of people from across the nation will track their tires through our county’s mud for the event some wait for all year. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a gathering unique to the average car show or parade. It’s one where Jeep enthusiasts share their love of the vehicle built on Butler soil, and celebrate their differences. Is your Jeep Wrangler a TJ or a JK model? Do you take the doors off for a trail ride or have a Barbie Jeep that’s never been off-road?

BUTLER, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO