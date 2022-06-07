ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Moscow ambassador walks out of UN after EU blames Russia for food crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niT7I_0g2fhK7m00
World News

Moscow’s UN ambassador walked out of the Security Council after the EU accused Russia of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries” and blamed the Kremlin for the looming global food crisis.

European Council President Charles Miche addressed Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia directly at the council meeting, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odessa a few weeks ago.

That was “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea,” and Moscow’s attacks on transport infrastructure and grain storage facilities, and its tanks, bombs and mines that are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting, he said.

Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone

“This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilising entire regions,” Mr Michel said.

“Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis. Russia alone.”

He also accused Russian forces of stealing grain from areas it has occupied “while shifting the blame of others”, calling this “cowardly” and “propaganda, pure and simple”.

Mr Nebenzia walked out during the briefing, giving Russia’s seat to another diplomat.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky tweeted later on Telegram’s Russian channel that Mr Michel’s comments were “so rude” that the Russian ambassador left the Security Council chamber.

The Security Council meeting was supposed to focus on sexual violence during the war in Ukraine but Russia’s invasion and the consequences, especially on global food shortages and rising prices, were also raised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lolCI_0g2fhK7m00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Soren Andersson/TT/AP) (AP)

Mr Michel gave strong backing to efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get a package agreement that would allow grain exports from Ukraine and ensure that Russian food and fertiliser have unrestricted access to global markets.

Ukraine and Russia together produce almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia and its ally Belarus are the world’s number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertiliser.

Mr Guterres warned last month that global hunger levels “are at a new high”, with the number of people facing severe food insecurity doubling in just two years from 135 million before the Covid-19 pandemic to 276 million today. He said more than 500,000 people are living in famine conditions – an increase of more than 500% since 2016.

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council on Monday his country remains committed to finding solutions to prevent the global food crisis and is ready to create “the necessary conditions” to resume exports from the key southern port of Odesa.

“The question is how to make sure that Russia does not abuse the trade route to attack the city itself,” he said.

Mr Kyslytsya said the question has become more relevant since four Russian missiles hit a plant in the capital Kyiv on Sunday where freight cars that carry grain to Ukrainian ports were being repaired.

“It means all Putin’s fairy tales about his readiness to facilitate Ukrainian wheat export that he so eloquently tells his rare interlocutors remain too far removed from reality,” the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Nonetheless, “we continue our work with the UN and partners to ensure the functioning of the maritime rules for the expert for Ukrainian agricultural products”, Mr Kyslytsya added.

“As a first step,” he said, “Russia must withdraw its naval forces in the maritime waters around Ukraine and provide security guarantees against attacks in ports” and against commercial ships.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergiy Kyslytsya
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Food Shortages#Food Security#Un#Eu#The Security Council#Kremlin#European Council#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Russia begins transfer of troops from Syria to Ukraine as Finland signals Nato membership

Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun moving troops from Syria to Ukraine to help in the Battle for Donbas, reports have claimed. Military forces are being moved from Syria where the Kremlin had thousands of troops based since 2015 when Vladimir Putin ordered his fighters to support president Bashar al-Assad. The Moscow Times reported that these troops are being stationed at three airports in Ukraine before being transferred to the frontline to increase Russia’s presence as fighting in the southeast increases.More than 63,000 Russian military personnel have deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2018, Moscow says, however it is unclear...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Moscow space chief issues Satan-2 hypersonic missile threat after Putin's foreign minister is blocked from travelling to Serbia by three NATO countries

Moscow's space chief issued wild threats overnight about launching Russia's 'Satan-2' hypersonic missile against NATO countries after Vladimir Putin's top diplomat was blocked from travelling to Serbia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel his visit after Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - three NATO countries around Serbia...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Putin says Russia will respond if NATO bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday that Russia would respond if NATO began to bolster the military infrastructure of Sweden and Finland which have both decided to join the U.S. military alliance after the invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since the last day...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy