Ravenswood, WV

Ravenswood Council should rethink anti-cat ordinance

 2 days ago

The anti-cat ordinance currently under consideration by Ravenswood City Council would not only be cruel and inhumane for the cats who live in the city, but it would also doom the city’s animal control efforts to failure, just as similar laws have already failed to work in other cities across the...

WVNews

West Virginia Board of Education receives update on public schools safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education heard an update on school safety procedures during its monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston. The briefing, which came on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
Ravenswood, WV
Government
City
Ravenswood, WV
WVNews

Day camp for children held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg League for Service and Harrison County Parks and Recreation joined June 4 to hold a day camp for 20 children. The camp featured a trail walk taught by "Mother Nature" (Wilma Carder), which included information about West Virginia folklore. Larry Forinash taught...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

The dangers in holding the line

They remembered law enforcement officer Tom Baker on Wednesday. Those who knew him best will remember him for the rest of their lives, cheated of the time they should have been able to have spent with him. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff was honored by hundreds as his funeral was...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
WVNews

East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School sets plans for new sports complex

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Tuesday evening, East Fairmont High School officials and other community stakeholders gathered at the school to discuss a potential new sports complex to be hosted on East Fairmont’s campus. The proposed sports complex is projected to cost between $7 million and $8 million, and,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Weston (West Virginia)

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman died as a result of a vehicle accident in Lewis County Sunday evening, according to the Weston Police Department. Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 East just before 6 p.m., according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred near the intersection at Circle Drive.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

YCF North Central West Virginia awards $327,000 in scholarships for 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. on Wednesday announced 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 have been awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across the North Central West Virginia region. YCF...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

James 'Jimmy' Elwood Gray

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — James “Jimmy” Elwood Gray, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side after several years of loving in-home care from his immediate family. He was born January 7, 1948, Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Harold Elwood and Lucille Marie Sheaffer Gray.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

On the Mark: North-South Classic Data

COACHES CORNER: The WCHS-TV/FOX 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic is set for tomorrow (Saturday) at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagles Stadium. The game kicks off at 12:06. It will air live on WCHS-TV, with coverage beginning at noon. Brian Thomas of Musselman High School is the head coach...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

South Harrison, Doddridge players make All-LKC baseball

South Harrison and Doddridge County each had two players make the All-Little Kanawha Conference baseball second team and three players make the honorable mention list, the conference announced this week. From the Hawks, pitcher Josh Thomaschek and infielder Dylan Richards are on the second team. Thomaschek, a junior, had 66...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

South Harrison's Richards signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison baseball’s top hitter and base runner will be taking his talents to the next level. Dylan Richards, who led the Hawks this year in batting average (.422), runs (34), hits (35) and stolen bases (19) in games with stats available on MaxPreps, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play next year for Alderson Broaddus University.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fairmont State baseball senior Zachary Musgrove has been recognized once again for his efforts on the diamond this past season. Musgrove was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Second Team after a stellar senior year and career as a Fighting Falcon. On his...
FAIRMONT, WV

