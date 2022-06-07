Out of the past

John Byron Davis, 99, has strayed little from the Miami Valley of Ohio, but when Uncle Sam came calling in 1943 in the middle of World War II, Davis says, ”They drafted every man who could walk.” Davis was employed at the National Cash Register Company in Dayton and could walk. It was, therefore, farewell to the farm in Darke County where his father, Forrest, was a “general farmer” tending apple and pear trees, vegetables, chickens, and all manner of four-footed animals- sheep, horses, hogs, and cows and off to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station outside of Chicago, then to the shipyard at Bremerton, Washington, and finally on a troop ship to Kodiak, Alaska.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO