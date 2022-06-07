ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Out of the past

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

——- J.E. Russell, president of the alumni association at Sidney High school, announced today that the banquet which was to have been held in the armory tomorrow evening has been declared off on account of the committee being unable to sell enough tickets to defray the expenses of the...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Should chickens be allowed in residential districts?

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council is interested in Sidney residents’ opinion about the possibility of allowing chickens to be raised in residential districts; the topic was discussed during its Monday evening workshop session. Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth brought the topic forward for discussion after Evergreen Drive resident...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The Edison Foundation’s Drive for Scholarships to be held July 29

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the fourth annual Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 29. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.
EDISON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Absentee ballots available

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the Primary Election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may email or call the Board of Elections to request an application at [email protected] or 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Swerlein receives scholarship

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School High School graduate Ariel Swerlein was awarded a $2,725 scholarship from the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the only trade association whose sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. Ariel Swerlein’s father is an employee of Classic Carriers trucking company.
VERSAILLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Jackson Center, OH
City
Pemberton, OH
State
Washington State
Shelby County, OH
Government
City
California, OH
Sidney, OH
Government
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jacob Colbey Penland Miller, 23, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Todd Woodard, 48, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Correction

FORT LORAMIE — In a story about a new Fort Loramie scholarship published on May 10, incorrect information was provided. The DW Vanderhorst Memorial Scholarships have been established and will provide two scholarships beginning with the graduating class of 2023 and not the class of 2022 as originally published.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ohio Living Dorothy Love announces balance fair

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a free Balance Fair that is open to the public on Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. Each year, millions of people, aged 65 and older, fall. More than one out of four older people fall each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling once doubles the chances of falling again. Falls are serious and costly:
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

99 and still kicking

John Byron Davis, 99, has strayed little from the Miami Valley of Ohio, but when Uncle Sam came calling in 1943 in the middle of World War II, Davis says, ”They drafted every man who could walk.” Davis was employed at the National Cash Register Company in Dayton and could walk. It was, therefore, farewell to the farm in Darke County where his father, Forrest, was a “general farmer” tending apple and pear trees, vegetables, chickens, and all manner of four-footed animals- sheep, horses, hogs, and cows and off to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station outside of Chicago, then to the shipyard at Bremerton, Washington, and finally on a troop ship to Kodiak, Alaska.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Past#Miami University#The Shelby County Central#Sidney High School
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New scholarships offered to Fort Loramie seniors

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students. The DW Vanderhorst Memorial Scholarships have been established and will provide two scholarships beginning with the graduating class of 2023. Each scholarship...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Co-ops celebrate National Family Month with giveaways in June

ST MARYS — June is National Family Month — a time to prioritize family, strong relationships, a commitment to communication, and quality time spent with those you love. As not-for-profit co-ops focused on community, Paulding Putnam Electric (PPEC), Midwest Electric, and Tricounty Rural Electric stand behind strong families, which is why the co-ops are giving away family-friendly prize packs this June.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Mantors celebrate 25 years

SIDNEY — Brian and Michelle Mantor, of Sidney, will celebrate 25 years of marriage with a vacation in their favorite place, Jamaica. Brian and the former Michelle Sloan were married on June 14, 1997, at Sidney First Baptist Church. The wedding day was hot and full of love and unexpected surprises, with Brian passing out during the ceremony. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Dave Moran.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sidney Daily News

Public Safety Cadets show off skills at competition

SIDNEY — Two members of the Public Safety Cadets program of the Sidney Police Department recently attended and participated in a statewide competition. Kaylee Cotterman and Skyler Grimm represented the Sidney Public Safety Cadets at the Heart of Ohio Regional Law Enforcement Explorer Competition, held April 22 and 23 in Galena. According to Sgt. Chris Burmeister of the Sidney PD, who also leads the Public Safety Cadet program, the cadets were given scenarios with role players. Scenarios consisted of domestic violence, traffic stops, traffic crash, dealing with mentally disturbed, bomb threats, crime scene, air pistols, and an obstacle course.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Michael Lawn and Ag celebrates 18 months with ribbon-cutting

SIDNEY – Michael Lawn and Ag Inc. celebrated one year in business at their new location on 721 N. Vandemark Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials on Tuesday, May 31. The business is co-owned by Josh Michael and his dad, Alan Michael, with help from Josh’s...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Minster Eagles announce scholarship winners

MINSTER — The Minster Eagles recently announced their scholarship recipients for 2022. Kyla Stachler, of New Bremen, and Eli Rindler, of Minster, both received a $1,000 scholarship toward their college education. Stacher is the daughter of Brian Stachler and Sarah Amelung. Rindler is the son of Ryan and Kaye Rindler.
MINSTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Botkins Carousel ready to roll

BOTKINS — The countdown is on for the 58th annual Botkins Carousel. This year’s event will be held Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12. The weekend of fun kicks off with the queen pageant Friday night at 7 p.m. at Botkins High School. Food vendors and mechanical...
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-6:21 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in 100 block of Twinbrook Place. -5 p.m.: making false alarms. Nina Y. VanHorn, 43, of Sidney, was issued a summons on making false alarms_law enforcement agency charges. -2:52 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the area...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-10:53 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 3300 block of Fessler Buxton Road. -3:58 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney. TUESDAY. -5:52 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the area of Hardin...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Safety cameras installed around Sidney

SIDNEY — Ten Flock Safety cameras — which will help law enforcement — will be installed around the city of Sidney by the end of the summer. Police Chief Will Balling provided Sidney City Council with a presentation about the camera system during its Monday evening meeting.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State nursing students receive pins

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored 25 recent nursing graduates on May 11, 2022, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends. Today’s nurses continue to face unprecedented challenges, making the ceremony even more special for the students who have chosen to enter the career field.
EDISON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy