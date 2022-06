We all have that one teacher who's left a mark on us and changed our lives for the better. For many kids in Chesterton, Indiana, it was a kindergarten teacher named Jan Pearson. It is very rare for many of us to even remember our kindergarten teacher but Mrs. Pearson was very different and her students carried with them the love she had for them. She taught at the same school for 38 years and had been a huge influence on the community. Having been retired for over 12 years now, the former teacher got the surprise of her life as the last class of kindergarteners she taught graduated from high school and paid her a visit to thank her for all that she's done. The kids gave a heads up to Jan Pearson's daughter, Kim Hamilton, who caught the incident on camera. The video posted to TikTok went viral, garnering more than 3.1m views and 625k likes.

