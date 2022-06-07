PHOTOS: UCF honors Pulse nightclub victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey has spoken following a recent surge in violence in and around Pittsburgh.Gainey said he believes the recent homicides are solvable ones and has faith in his police department to bring criminals to justice.Three high-profile arrests have been made in connection with these recent attacks, Gainey said.The safety of the public remains Gainey's No. 1 priority. In addition, the mayor said he will be working with local communities and public safety officials to address the concerns on the South Side.Following a shootout on Carson Street that left two people injured Sunday, Gainey reiterated that the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO