ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rosendale wins GOP primary; Zinke race too early to call

By AMY BETH HANSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2mJE_0g2ffn1n00
1 of 10

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s lone congressman handily won the GOP primary in his bid for a second term Tuesday as ballot-counting continued in the race for the state’s newly created second seat in the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale easily fended off three Republican primary challengers, while former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was locked in a tight primary race for the other seat with former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski of Kalispell. No votes had been reported from Lincoln, Glacier and Beaverhead counties by midnight.

Zinke, who served as a Cabinet member under then-President Donald Trump, is running for the seat to represent the western part of the state after Montana was granted a second representative due to population growth documented in the 2020 census.

It’s technically an open seat, but the former Navy SEAL was widely considered the de facto incumbent since he twice won elections for the state’s then-only U.S. House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration as Interior secretary.

Zinke’s opponents have drawn attention to his troubled tenure at the Department of Interior, which was marked by multiple ethics investigations. Olszewski has tried to paint Zinke as a “liberal insider.”

On the Democratic side, Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel won the western district primary over public health advocate Cora Neumann and former state Rep. Tom Winter.

In the state’s eastern other district, Rosendale, who has Trump’s endorsement, will face Billings councilmember Penny Ronning, a Democrat, in the general election.

Rosendale, who was in Washington, D.C., said it was an honor to be nominated to run for a second term and said the economy is the main issue he’s hearing about from constituents.

“It’s the kitchen table. It’s the inflation, the cost of everything going up, the supply chain problems that are affecting everything from the grocery store to the manufacturer located in the industrial park and then the cost of fuel,” he said.

The problems, Rosendale said, can be traced back to overspending by President Joe Biden’s administration, COVID-19 related mandates that kept people from working freely and the administration shutting down oil and gas leasing.

In one Supreme Court race, incumbent Ingrid Gustafson and James Brown, an attorney and member of the Public Service Commission, advanced to the general election. District Court Judge Mike McMahon of Helena finished third.

In the other Supreme Court race on the ballot this year, incumbent Jim Rice and his challenger, Billings attorney Bill D’Alton, both advance to the general election.

Comments / 14

Billyjoe Norwood
4d ago

Continue to put your trust in slimball politicians and you’ll deserve everything that’s coming to you i.e. financial crash for all you rich slime balls hope you didn’t get used to the good life because America’s gonna look like Mexico City here soon

Reply(1)
3
Roger that
4d ago

No thanks Zinke you failed in the trump administration we don't need you to fail our state.

Reply
6
Related
K2 Radio

Poll: Who Will You Vote For In Wyoming’s Congressional Race?

2022 is an election year, and there aren't many races in this non-presidential election year that are garnering more attention than Rep. Liz Cheney's run for another term. Cheney, of course, has broken ranks with most of her fellow Republicans by openly and frequently engaging in a war of words with former President Donald Trump. She's also angered quite a few Republicans by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C.
CASPER, WY
The Associated Press

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48...
The Associated Press

State high court won’t put ousted GOP hopeful back on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s highest court ruled Friday that the state’s Republican Party did not violate open meeting laws when it ousted a congressional hopeful from the GOP primary ballot. The Supreme Court’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision that had ordered video producer Robby Starbuck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana#Election State#Republican Primary#Ethics#Mark Sweeney#Politics#Gop#The U S House#Lincoln#Cabinet#Navy#Democratic
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the...
superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November’s mid-term election. Otero County’s three-member commission includes Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin, who ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that...
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court must be more open now than ever

In his June 8, commentary “How the Supreme Court Works” author, John Moore, notes that administrative proceedings before the Montana Supreme Court are open to the public, whereas the Court’s deliberations on appealed cases are closed to public scrutiny.  He then closes with a question: “What do you think?” As the author of the concurrence […] The post Montana Supreme Court must be more open now than ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

U.S. Interior officials tour site of North Hill Fires

Leaders with the U.S. Department of the Interior visited the site of the 2019 North Hills Fires to highlight similar reconstruction and recovery efforts across the country funded by the infrastructure bill, which was championed by the Biden administration.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Republican U.S. House District candidates react to Tuesday night's unofficial results

HELENA, Mont. - As unofficial results come in, Republican candidate for the Eastern U.S. House District, Matt Rosendale sent a statement on his lead over the other candidates. “I am genuinely humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of Montana,” said Rosendale. “I have always viewed representing our state as one of the highest privileges, and I look forward to the opportunity to once again earn the votes of Montanans as we move forward to the General Election in November.”
MONTANA STATE
northernbroadcasting.com

Sen. Daines Voices Concerns Over Potential Protections For Montana Rivers

Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing on several bills including the “Montana Headwaters Legacy Act” which would protect 377 miles of rivers in the Custer-Gallatin and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forests by designating them as wild scenic or recreational. Committee member Steve Daines voiced concerns with the bill calling it’s approach too broad.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy