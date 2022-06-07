Waxhaw VFD JAARS Substation Now Open

WEDDINGTON, NC – On behalf of the Town of Weddington, we are proud of your accomplishments and your perseverance. You bring great pride to your families and your community. We have no doubt that the knowledge and skills you have gained will provide a strong foundation for your life. You will often look back on these times, the friends you have made, and the accomplishments you have achieved. Whether you go directly into the workforce, on to college, or to serve your country, these are the years that have most established your path. We wish you a prosperous and rewarding career. The Town of Weddington and the State of North Carolina is better because of you.

WEDDINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO