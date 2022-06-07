ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw VFD JAARS Substation Now Open

By Tara Botero
Cover picture for the articleWAXHAW, NC – On May 28, 2022, the Waxhaw Fire Department opened a new substation at 7703 JAARS Rd, Waxhaw. Chief Gregory Sharpe was on site giving tours and talking to the community about the new station. The Waxhaw VFD Auxillary Team was also on...

