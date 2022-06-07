ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma State Falls To Texas 6-5, Sets Up Red River Rivalry For National Title

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESL8S_0g2feNJE00

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell to the Texas Longhorns twice on Monday night, eliminating them from the Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls lost the first game 5-0 Monday afternoon. They lost again 6-5 Monday night.

In the elimination game, the Cowgirls held a 5-run lead through the bottom of the 3rd before falling apart late.

A 3-run shot by the Longhorns put them in striking distance at the top of the 4th.

Another 3-runs crossed the plate for the ‘Horns in the top of the 5th.

The Longhorns will now face the Oklahoma Sooners for the national title beginning on Wednesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oklahoma, Texas to meet in Women's College World Series Finals

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams will bring the Red River Rivalry to the Women's College World Series Final. No. 1 ranked Oklahoma earned its spot Monday by beating the UCLA Bruins. Earlier in the day, UCLA forced an elimination game by handing the Sooners their third loss of the season, but Oklahoma rebounded to beat the Bruins, 15-0, in the back half of a doubleheader, ending the latter game in five innings due to a mercy rule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Sports#Cowgirls#The Horns#The Oklahoma Sooners#Hall Of Fame Stadium
kion546.com

Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game as Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to stun Oklahoma State 6-5 and advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first. The Longhorns blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Texas baseball gets early start times vs. ECU in super regional

This coming weekend, head coach David Pierce and No. 9 Texas baseball will get a tough test in facing the No. 8 East Carolina Pirates in the first-ever Greenville Super Regional. Texas gets this super regional matchup against ECU out of the American Athletic Conference following a clean sweep of the four-seed Air Force Falcons and two-seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last weekend in the Austin Regional.
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy