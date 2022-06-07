Oklahoma State Falls To Texas 6-5, Sets Up Red River Rivalry For National Title

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell to the Texas Longhorns twice on Monday night, eliminating them from the Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls lost the first game 5-0 Monday afternoon. They lost again 6-5 Monday night.

In the elimination game, the Cowgirls held a 5-run lead through the bottom of the 3rd before falling apart late.

A 3-run shot by the Longhorns put them in striking distance at the top of the 4th.

Another 3-runs crossed the plate for the ‘Horns in the top of the 5th.

The Longhorns will now face the Oklahoma Sooners for the national title beginning on Wednesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.