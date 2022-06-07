Port Allen routs Geo Prep, 37-11

Passed away peacefully at her home June 4th, surrounded by her family. Glenda was born January 26th 1939. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leon, her daughters Debrina Altazan and Ashley Gautreau and husband Matt, her three grandchildren Erik Medlock and wife Kara, Madisyn & Luke Gautreau. 7 great grandchildren Braeden, Haleigh, Heidi and husband Kyle, Brennan, Maddox, Brooks & Lilly. She was preceded in death by her parents Boyd & Lola Gallaway, brother John Gallaway and son Leon “Bubbie” Altazan Jr. She was born and raised in Graham Texas and moved to Port Allen in 1957. She worked for many years for the WBR Clerk of Court. Visitation Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen starting at 9:30 am with Mass following at 11:00. Burial to follow at St .John the Baptist cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Wilbert’s Funeral Home.

