Port Allen, LA

Port Allen routs Geo Prep, 37-11

By Jordan Arceneaux
West Side Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn only its second game of the summer play, Port Allen’s defense swarmed Geo Prep Academy making every bucket hard Monday night. The Lady Pels led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and kept the momentum rolling throughout with a 37-11 win over the Lady Tigers in the Glen...

West Side Journal

Brusly earns two wins Monday in summer league action

Coming off of four wins at the Louisiana Girls Rankings camp at Southern University Friday, Brusly picked up two more wins over East Ascension and West Feliciana Monday at the Woodlawn summer league. Brusly held both opponents down in low-scoring affairs, beating East Ascension 24-14 and West Feliciana 29-14. “It’s...
BRUSLY, LA
‘They’ve really picked it up and started gaining some ground’: Many’s Curtis talks recruitment with LSU staff

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Tackett Curtis heads into his senior season with the Tigers looking to make it to the state title game for the fourth year in a row. The four-star Under Armour All-American linebacker for the Class of 2023 already won one ring with the Tigers back in 2020. As Curtis prepares for another title run, he is also been hitting the recruiting trail.
MANY, LA
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Passed away peacefully at her home June 4th, surrounded by her family. Glenda was born January 26th 1939. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leon, her daughters Debrina Altazan and Ashley Gautreau and husband Matt, her three grandchildren Erik Medlock and wife Kara, Madisyn & Luke Gautreau. 7 great grandchildren Braeden, Haleigh, Heidi and husband Kyle, Brennan, Maddox, Brooks & Lilly. She was preceded in death by her parents Boyd & Lola Gallaway, brother John Gallaway and son Leon “Bubbie” Altazan Jr. She was born and raised in Graham Texas and moved to Port Allen in 1957. She worked for many years for the WBR Clerk of Court. Visitation Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen starting at 9:30 am with Mass following at 11:00. Burial to follow at St .John the Baptist cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Wilbert’s Funeral Home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fine red beans and rice at Southern University with Robyn Merrick

Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lane welcomes AHEC students from area high schools

Lane Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center, is hosting a summer health careers volunteer program for area high school students. The “A-HEC of a Summer” program is an opportunity for ninth, 10th and 11th grade students with at least a 2.0 GPA who...
CENTRAL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 30 to June 3

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 30 to June 3. Landon Netterville, 12395 Thomassie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

'LYNX by CATS' launching in Baker

Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Ahysen Nation: Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole

THE INVESTIGATORS: Guns missing from evidence at BRPD flew under the radar for years. Guns that were supposed to be taken off the streets were actually missing out from evidence at the Baton Rouge Police Department for four years. Ascension Parish moratorium ends but developers still wait. Updated: 29 minutes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Kiki closing Baton Rouge location after 15 years

Kiki, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, is closing its Studio Park location after almost 15 years. The last day of business for the local store will be June 18, according to Kiki’s social media accounts. Kiki will continue to sell online, and the Lafayette location will remain open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is moving into the former CC's on Burbank Drive

Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive. Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015, the Gonzales location followed in June 2020 and a Corporate Boulevard eatery opened in December 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wreck knocked out Cox service for some in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel. The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be reconnected by 12:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

WBRT Federal Credit Union Awards Annual Scholarship

WBRT Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the credit union’s annual scholarship. Alayah Gedward, a 2022 Brusly High School graduate, was awarded the $500.00 WBRT FCU Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of the founders and dedicated volunteers of the credit union. It was open to WBRT Federal Credit Union members and was awarded based on the student’s academics and extracurricular activities. Ms. Gedward plans to pursue a career in medicine. She has been accepted into the premed program at Xavier University of Louisiana. She looks forward to becoming a medical doctor, specializing in family medicine. It is our sincere wish that Ms. Gedward continues to achieve her academic and career goals. WBRT Federal Credit Union will continue to invest in the community that we are so privileged to serve.
BRUSLY, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura’s first African-American valedictorian recalls achievement

The Mansura High Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th class reunion this year. Milton Lester Alexander was the first African-American valedictorian at the school in 1972. Velma James graduated as salutatorian of the class. Alexander recalled his historic class experience with the following submission:. Until about the year 1969...
MANSURA, LA

