ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Girls Flag Football coming to Sioux Falls

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRLYE_0g2fe2rE00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Junior Football Program has been around since 1969.

“My kids are involved in South Dakota Junior Football, it’s a great program. I just got more and more interested as we moved through out the years helping coach my kids and it can’t get any better than that,” President of South Dakota Junior Football JJ Keiso said.

This season the league is will be adding a new opportunity, creating a division for girls junior football.

“I think there’s a little bit of a fear with parents, I don’t know if I want my daughter playing and I’m just kind of guessing at it, I’m not a psychologist I don’t know for sure, just a feeling that they’re worried about their daughters,” Board member Korry Petterson said.

“They may have older brothers or something that they play in the backyard with, kind of scared to play with the boys, a lot of times the girls are tougher than the boys really. So, they can come out, they can play, have fun, learn the games so when they’re watching the game in thye NFL or college they know what’s going on

Peterson who’s already helped coach girls football out on the east coast echos what Keiso claims

“I’ve had a couple of girls on our tackle teams out in Pittsburgh and I agree with JJ, the grls were tougher than most of the boys. They worked harder. They took the hits and dished out the hits and they’re fun to work with,” Petterson said.

The league still has registration open if you’d like to join

“It doesnt happen over night but our vision is to grow so every girl can have the oportunity to come out and play football if they’d like,” Keiso stated.

“I’d like to encourage any moms or sisters that want to get involved, we want everybody,” Petterson said.

You can sign up within the link below:

https://www.sdjrfb.com/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Pierre Post 8 knocks off SF Post 15 West

The South Dakota Legion Baseball season is in full swing and on Wednesday night, Sioux Falls Post 15 West hosted Pierre Post 8. After trailing by 2 early, Post 8 would score 8 of the game's 9 runs en route to the 8-3 victory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Football#American Football#Girls Flag Football#South Dakota Junior#Board
KELOLAND TV

Nightmare turns into dream car for Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a sight Dwayne Christoffel had longed to see — a van pulling a trailer up to his house. “That’s awesome,” Christoffels said. When Christoffels was a kid he had saved enough money to buy a Cutlass 442 similar to this one.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goiowaawesome.com

Let's Fret: The Jackrabbits of South Dakota State

Hey. It’s finally summer! It’s actually fun to go outside now. So many cool activities are on the table. Certainly most of you don’t want to spend these precious months worrying about football games that are three months away. Unfortunately for those of us sun-fearing ghouls that look at the outside world the way that cats look at cucumbers, the anxiety about the football season has already crept in. For my fellow dweebs or anybody desperate for summertime football content, I’m going to be doing a weekly dive into each of Iowa’s 2022 opponents, getting to know them a little bit better, articulating why we should be worried about them, and conjuring up scenarios in which Iowa can *maybe* eke out a win.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Canaries get back in win column against Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday afternoon the Canaries had an opportunity to get back on track against the Cleburne Railroaders. In the top of the 4th, Ty Culbreth would work his way back to the dugout with an inning ending strikeout, but the Birds trailed 1-0. In the bottom half of the inning the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Krista Wood leaving SDSU for Creighton

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Krista Wood, who has served as South Dakota State’s head softball coach for the past eight seasons, has stepped down to accept the head coaching position at Creighton. Wood guided the Jackrabbits to a 238-164 mark over the last eight seasons and back-to-back NCAA appearances in 2021 and 2022. The Jackrabbits […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Jackrabbits? Yes. Coyotes? Yes. But Do You Recall The Greyhounds?

Here's a question I bet you've never been asked. What do these people have in common: Former United States Senator Joseph Bottum, Director of the Civil War Institute at Gettysburg College Gabor Boritt, Dallas County Medical Examiner at the time of the John Kennedy assassination Earl Rose, Professor of Economics at Harvard Alvin Hanson. Oh, and former National Football League star Lyle Alzado?
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls family shares heartbreaking loss to mental illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Longley was brilliant and athletic, born to privilege, but not immune to mental illness and addiction. May was mental health awareness month, but Ben’s parents are sharing his story to keep the conversation going, in hopes of letting other families know they are not alone. The Longley’s frantically tried to help their college-aged son, having no idea of the difficult road ahead of them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings girl finds tracer in car

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of her car. This happened as her dad was looking at her car. “The car was at my house, my dad was working on it, we had...
drgnews.com

Brandon teenager wins title of Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen

Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon (June 3, 2022). She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native’s parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall. She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy