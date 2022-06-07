USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU

Livingston Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Cajun Country Jam festival includes food, music and a car show. Grab your lawn chairs and head over to Pards North Park on 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs. This is a FREE event that features live music from Tracy Byrd, Wayne Toups, Thomas Cain, Parish County Line, Chase Tyler Band and more. The car show is by Southern Muscle - American Car & Truck Club. There will be more than 20 food trucks including Espresso Geaux, Aspen Shaved Ice, Off The Hook, Mister Taco, Cayenne Seafood, Mr. Milkshake, Fab’s Southern Kitchen and more. The event begins at 11am. The music starts at noon all will last all day. Tracy Byrd will take the stage at 9pm. This is a rain or shine event.
Comments / 0