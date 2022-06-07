ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU

 2 days ago

USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University.

Scott Rabalais: The math didn't add up for LSU to advance, but it will soon enough

It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.
HATTIESBURG, MS
PRCC football releases 2022 schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Five homes and alternating road/home games highlight Pearl River Community College's nine-game 2022 football schedule.
POPLARVILLE, MS
'They've really picked it up and started gaining some ground': Many's Curtis talks recruitment with LSU staff

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many's Tackett Curtis heads into his senior season with the Tigers looking to make it to the state title game for the fourth year in a row.
MANY, LA
Rogers becomes PRCC's 4th softball All-American

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers earned a spot this season among the all-time softball elite at Pearl River Community College.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Fine red beans and rice at Southern University with Robyn Merrick

Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, "Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Who Is Named 'Queen of Louisiana Seafood'?

Louisiana has named the winner of the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff. The winner is Chef Amanda Cusey from Lake Charles.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cajun Country Jam is This Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Cajun Country Jam festival includes food, music and a car show. Grab your lawn chairs and head over to Pards North Park on 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Erosion Has Southern University at Risk for Collapse

(TNS) - Parts of Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge are slowly eroding into the Mississippi River, but state and federal leaders said Wednesday they have a plan to stop it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
See what restaurant is moving into the former CC's on Burbank Drive

Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC's Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mr. Gatti's Pizza returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mr. Gatti's pizza made a grand return to the capital area Monday, June 6.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hospitals cope with the shortage of dye for CT scans and some MRIs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Louisiana hospitals are feeling the impact of the shortage of a dye that is critical to some medical tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

