USM to host super regional after 8-7 win over LSU

It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO