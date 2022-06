FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint police officer has been terminated from his job and arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner. The Flint Police Department received a domestic assault complaint on June 1 against one of its officers. The complaint alleged Officer Javion Miller, who had been with the department for six months, assaulted the complainant who was a domestic partner, Flint police said.

FLINT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO