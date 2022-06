BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 and Newsalk KBOI are hosting a hygiene drive with the Salvation Army on Wednesday. All donations will be given to local families in need. “We serve an average of about 500 families per month through our food pantry and other assistance we provide so we want to make sure all of those families are taken care of," said Lt. Michele Dell'olio with the Salvation Army.

