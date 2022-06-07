ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Oklahoma rallies past Florida 5-4, wins Gainesville Regional

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shortstop Peyton Graham hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run eighth inning and...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year who had been dominant throughout the World Series, hit a hard single in her final at-bat in the sixth inning. She ends her career with a Division I record 122 home runs. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.
NORMAN, OK
kion546.com

Sooners hold off Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kendall Pettis had two RBI singles, Jake Bennett struck out eight in seven innings and Oklahoma held off Virginia Tech 5-4 in the Blacksburg Super Regional. The best-of-three series continues on Saturday with Oklahoma (41-21) seeking its 11th College World Series appearance, and first since 2010. Bennett won his ninth game of the season and Trevin Michael picked up his 10th save. Michael struck out the side in the eighth and made it four straight strikeouts in the ninth before getting some help on the final out when John Spikerman made a diving catch in right. Brett Squires hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth and later scored from first on Pettis’ single to give Oklahoma 5-0 lead.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy