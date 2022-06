Khloé Kardashian has been scrutinized for her overuse of Photoshop and other filters more than any other member of her famous family. (Although we think older sister Kim Kardashian does come a very close second, for not just Photoshopping her own face and body, but for superimposing other people into pictures, allegedly changing her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s appearance, and even changing backgrounds.) But we never realized just how much the filters altered Khloé’s appearance until we saw side by side comparisons of the same pictures – or pictures from the same day/event, for example – that show us her real face!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO