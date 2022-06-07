June 7 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Canned veggie drive

Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry is holding a canned vegetable drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m through Wednesday at the church, 1001 Hooker Road. Call 756-4869 for more information.

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Call Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Umbrella Market

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.

Golf tournament

Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on Thursday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Contact Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org or visit koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com for information about sponsorships and registration.

Fluff and Puff

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its first Fluff and Puff Dog Wash of the season from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Large dogs: $15; small dogs: $10; nail clipping: $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society. Participants must bring a copy of the dog’s rabies vaccination certificate (tags do not count). The event will feature a special appearance by Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.

Elder Abuse Awareness

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a Health and Information Fair from 9 a.m.-noon on June 15. The event will offer information for senior citizens, family caregivers and anyone seeking more information on services for older adults in Greene County as well as speakers on elder abuse, dating violence and scams. The event is free and open to the public and includes drawings, free health screenings and samples. Call 747-5436 for more information.

Washington Juneteenth

The City of Washington, N.C., will kick off the Juneteenth holiday at 11 a.m. on June 18 on the steps of the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St. Washington. Mayor Donald Sadler will read a proclamation officially declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Washington. It will be followed by the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a poem written by John Randolph, who was enslaved in Washington at the time of emancipation. A direct descendent of Randolph’s, Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu, will read the poem. In addition, there will be comments from City Council members, the raising of the official Juneteenth flag and the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Emancipation Proclamation was first read locally in January of 1863 at First Presbyterian.