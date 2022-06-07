ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

June 7 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd3ob_0g2fb5c200

Canned veggie drive

Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry is holding a canned vegetable drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m through Wednesday at the church, 1001 Hooker Road. Call 756-4869 for more information.

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Call Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Umbrella Market

The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.

Golf tournament

Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on Thursday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Contact Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org or visit koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com for information about sponsorships and registration.

Fluff and Puff

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its first Fluff and Puff Dog Wash of the season from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Large dogs: $15; small dogs: $10; nail clipping: $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society. Participants must bring a copy of the dog’s rabies vaccination certificate (tags do not count). The event will feature a special appearance by Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog.

Elder Abuse Awareness

The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a Health and Information Fair from 9 a.m.-noon on June 15. The event will offer information for senior citizens, family caregivers and anyone seeking more information on services for older adults in Greene County as well as speakers on elder abuse, dating violence and scams. The event is free and open to the public and includes drawings, free health screenings and samples. Call 747-5436 for more information.

Washington Juneteenth

The City of Washington, N.C., will kick off the Juneteenth holiday at 11 a.m. on June 18 on the steps of the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St. Washington. Mayor Donald Sadler will read a proclamation officially declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Washington. It will be followed by the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a poem written by John Randolph, who was enslaved in Washington at the time of emancipation. A direct descendent of Randolph’s, Naomi A. Randolph Hwesuhunu, will read the poem. In addition, there will be comments from City Council members, the raising of the official Juneteenth flag and the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Emancipation Proclamation was first read locally in January of 1863 at First Presbyterian.

WNCT

Town of Ayden missing from highway signs… now corrected by lawmakers

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT)-The Tow of Ayden is celebrating a community victory after new legislation has now added the town name to signs on the bypass on N-C 11. After the North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the Greenville bypass, the small town noticed a big problem, their name was missing from the new signage on the bypass.
AYDEN, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
WNCT

Major improvements coming to Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue. One major aim is to make this area easier for pedestrians to get around. Since the city is growing, it’s time to get rid of the old and put in the new. “We’ve done a lot of maintenance on that road to improve it […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Special group to help pay final respects to nurses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — CarolinaEast Medical Center has a new group to pay tribute to nurses who have passed. The Nurse Honor Guard will travel to funeral services for current or retired nurses and recognize them for their dedication to the profession. The group will wear a traditional white nurse uniform and lead a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Fifth rabid raccoon of year found in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health confirmed Monday that a raccoon located within Lenoir County had tested positive for rabies. It’s the fifth raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within Lenoir County. The most recently identified raccoon was located in the northern part of the county, […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

13 North Carolina counties, including Hyde and Pitt, fall into CDC’s worst COVID category

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP/WNCT) — Out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, there are 13 that rank among counties with the highest COVID-19 levels in the country, according to the CDC. The CDC offers a county-by-county map that color-codes every county in the United States as “low,” “medium” or “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission. The CDC […]
WNCT

Ayden added to Hwy. 11 signage after being left off

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Ayden is celebrating a community victory after new legislation has added the town name to signs on the NC Hwy. 11 Bypass. After the North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the Greenville Bypass, the small town noticed a big problem. Their name was missing from the new signage on the bypass. […]
AYDEN, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Middle school student arrested

Authorities arrested a 12-year-old middle school student for communicating threats on social media. On May 26, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an Instagram message threatening to harm students and staff of Wayne County Public Schools. The Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation with the FBI.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

