Congress & Courts

Editorial: Biden's proposal protects lives and gun rights

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

If the members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation want to show they really stand with the American people they have a chance to do it by passing the common-sense agenda President Joe Biden outlined Thursday in his nationally televised speech.

“The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense,” he said. “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns. It’s not about vilifying gun owners. In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave.

“It is not complicated. “It’s about protecting children. It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting whole communities. It’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, and to a church without being shot and killed.”

It is a simple agenda. It is supported by an overwhelming majority of the nation’s voters.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should:

Raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. It’s backed by 80% of the nation’s voters.

Strengthen background checks. It’s backed by 88% of the nation’s voters.

Enact safe storage laws and red-flag laws. It’s backed by 84% of the nation’s voters.

Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability. It is backed by a plurality of the nation’s voters.

Address the mental health crisis deepening the trauma of gun violence and as a consequence of that violence.”

Biden is right:

Guns are the #1 killer of children — more than car accidents and cancer.

More school-aged children have died in the last 20 years from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined.

Sen. Richard Burr, is the $7 million the NRA pumped into your campaigns more important than protecting the safety of North Carolina’s 2.3 million young and school-age children? Sen. Thom Tillis, is the $5.6 million the NRA spent on your campaign more important than protecting the safety of North Carolina’s 1.5 million public school students?

Rep. Ted Budd, who is the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate in the fall election, is one of just two current members of Congress who owns a firearm store. Budd’s store sells all kinds of guns, offers “education” courses including for the use of AR-15. Where does his perception of business interests align with the interests of most voters?

Pistol packing, rifle toting and gun firing have become staples in 2022 political campaign ads and images — a video abbreviation to authenticate conservative credentials.

Since the start of the year there have been 233 mass shootings nationwide, resulting in 261 deaths and 1,010 injuries — eight in North Carolina with seven deaths and 28 injured.

Isn’t it about time — after Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa — for that gratuitous symbolism to be backed up by notions of responsibility?

Isn’t it about time our members of congress sided with the overwhelming majority of their constituents?

Backing responsible gun purchase and ownership regulation won’t diminish anyone’s 2nd Amendment rights — though it may cost a politician a few bucks from the NRA. But probably not.

What it will do is restore some sanity to the nation’s firearms culture and definitely save some lives.

Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Rights#Guns#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#American
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
