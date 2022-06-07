June 7 Bless Your Heart

BYH to the concerned citizen for requesting an animal welfare check! Those poor dogs are finally cut free of their chains and hopefully they will find better homes. More people should be concerned with animal welfare!

BOH. Assume there was a constitutional amendment giving us the right to drive a car. Would that mean no age limit, no registration and no license?

Pitt County is once again at high risk for COVID transmission and the response from all of our local elected leaders ... crickets! BTHs for the lack of leadership with masks, distancing, etc.

BYH to the Nags Head Food Lion. I recently visited your store and — low and behold — paper bags! With no complaints from the cashier, he told me that there are no plastic bags used in the store, and guess what, I made it to the car and home without incident. Goes to show you that we don’t need plastic bags. How about it Greenville and Pitt county?

BYH, not agreeing with someone’s point of view is not hate. We are allowed a difference of opinion.

BYH, Biden sometimes makes it hard to defend him vigorously, but I can always defend vigorously not empowering the alternative.

Bless your heart PGV. Another missed opportunity. The huge metropolis of New Bern and its airport just landed a flight to D.C. while we in Greenville are stuck going to Charlotte, Charlotte, Charlotte! Did I say Charlotte? The executive director and the airport authority should give us the airport we deserve, and if not, the commercial service, pitiful as it is, should be shut down. Wake up! Stop allowing us to be passed over!

The more old-growth trees we cut down, the less shade we will have. The less shade we have, the hotter it will get. The hotter it gets, the more energy we will use. The more energy we use, the higher the costs and the more resources we will burn. The more trees we cut down, the less water they’ll absorb and the more flooding we will have. BOHs for not understanding this

Bless your heart to the young mother in the Food Lion parking lot (100 degrees) who said after seeing her young 9-year-old daughter had the window rolled down, “That’s really stupid! I ought to leave your punk a** in the car.” Do better.

Parking spaces cost the city tens of thousands of dollars to build and maintain and they are willing to lease them out for only $660 per year? That is a bargain for city property! Now I see why the city loses so much money, BYHs.

BYH to the county and towns that still permit open burning. Our air is shared and your smoke from burning refuse and garbage is poisoning your neighbors as well as your own family.

