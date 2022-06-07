ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

By Angel San Juan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — This week's On the Run...

Granger Indicted for Stealing Car

A man from Vidor was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident which occurred in April. Nicholas Granger, 28, was arrested for stealing a vehicle from AAA Good Times Motors in Beaumont. A person contacted police to report...
VIDOR, TX
Murder warrant issued for suspect in Port Arthur stabbing

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for 45-year-old Anthony McCullar Jr. after Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. issued a murder warrant for McCullar's arrest in the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Ashton Aiken Tuesday night outside BJ's Food Store in Port Arthur. Justice of the Peace...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Viral video of assault on Bailey Road leads to arrest

BRIDGE CITY — An Orange County man who went viral for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female was arrested Tuesday night. Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested on a warrant at his home for the Class A misdemeanor. Judge Herschel Stagner set bond at $2,500, Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Stolen wallet leads to indictment

A stolen wallet leads to a man facing a charge of felony theft, a state jail felony. Roderick Tyrone Collins, 37, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, the day before Collins birthday, for an incident which occurred on March 27, 2022 in Beaumont. A...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur man jailed in Louisiana after allegedly shooting vehicles

A Port Arthur man remains in a Louisiana jail after he and two others allegedly opened fire on multiple vehicles in Lake Charles. Javin U. Green, 19, was arrested May 22 at approximately 2 a.m. in Lake Charles. According to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working security detail near Common Street when they heard gunshots. As they approached the parking lot, they saw a vehicle speed away.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal, late-night stabbing

Police announced Wednesday that one man is dead and a suspect is wanted following a late-night, fatal stabbing in Port Arthur. Det. George Clark said the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street in reference to a stabbing victim at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officers...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Suspect in custody, charged with manslaughter after deadly May shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman last month at a Port Arthur, Texas apartment complex. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins tells 12News Lawrence Bartain Edwards, 35, of Port Arthur, is charged with manslaughter for the crime at Louis Manor Apartments. Edwards is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2022. Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jeff Thomas III, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000. Keith Alan Reynolds, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000. Antonio Vincent Green, 39,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLTV

14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County

BUNA, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old last seen in Buna has been reported missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office describes Kelli Hagan as 5′3″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen by her family at their residence in Buna Monday at 10:30...
BUNA, TX

