On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

Sulphur Police Asking for Help Identifying Man in Photos. On June 8, 2022, Sulphur Police announced that they are asking for assistance in identifying the individual in the images for questioning. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Console at 337-313-1158.
A man from Vidor was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident which occurred in April. Nicholas Granger, 28, was arrested for stealing a vehicle from AAA Good Times Motors in Beaumont. A person contacted police to report...
Witnesses identified a Port Arthur man as the shooter in 2019 when a Beaumont man was killed following an altercation at a restaurant. That testimony came from a member of the Beaumont Police Department as trial resumed for the second day in the 252nd District Court. Martin Vincent Pettway, 23,...
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for 45-year-old Anthony McCullar Jr. after Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. issued a murder warrant for McCullar's arrest in the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Ashton Aiken Tuesday night outside BJ's Food Store in Port Arthur. Justice of the Peace...
ORANGE, Texas — Over the weekend, we reported that an Orange County man was shot in the arm by an intruder who was armed with a shotgun and set the man's house on fire. After the man was shot, he ran to his neighbor's house to ask for help. That neighbor was Teri Rainey's mom who was dog-sitting for her at the time.
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Beaumont Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East Lucas involving a 4-year-old boy. During the preliminary investigation, family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself. There were several adults and...
BRIDGE CITY — An Orange County man who went viral for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female was arrested Tuesday night. Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested on a warrant at his home for the Class A misdemeanor. Judge Herschel Stagner set bond at $2,500, Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is releasing a book-in photo of a suspect charged with Manslaughter in the shooting death of a woman at a Port Arthur apartment complex. Law enforcement officers arrested Lawrence Bartain Edwards, 35, on Monday, and he's now jailed on a charge...
He's cut up, scratched up, burned and bruised, and moving around isn't easy right now. However, Sergeant Chad Ainsworth with the Lumberton Police Department says he and his K-9 partner, Leroy, are lucky to be alive. They survived a crash that the Texas Department of Public Safety says was caused...
A stolen wallet leads to a man facing a charge of felony theft, a state jail felony. Roderick Tyrone Collins, 37, of Orange, was indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday, the day before Collins birthday, for an incident which occurred on March 27, 2022 in Beaumont. A...
A Port Arthur man remains in a Louisiana jail after he and two others allegedly opened fire on multiple vehicles in Lake Charles. Javin U. Green, 19, was arrested May 22 at approximately 2 a.m. in Lake Charles. According to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working security detail near Common Street when they heard gunshots. As they approached the parking lot, they saw a vehicle speed away.
Police announced Wednesday that one man is dead and a suspect is wanted following a late-night, fatal stabbing in Port Arthur. Det. George Clark said the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street in reference to a stabbing victim at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officers...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a fire truck that rolled into a ditch just west of Beaumont. The crash happened Tuesday around 2:25 p.m. on US Highway 90 in Nome, officials said. 12News crew at the scene saw...
PORT NECHES — A set of alleged thieves being chased by police ended up bailing out of a stolen truck in a Port Neches neighborhood but were caught shortly after. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac, where the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and backed it into a residential driveway, striking a truck.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy at a house in the city's North End. They say he apparently shot himself. Beaumont Police identified the boy Thursday morning as Anthony James Madrid. Officer Carol Riley tells 12News officers responded at 9:35 p.m....
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers have made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman last month at a Port Arthur, Texas apartment complex. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins tells 12News Lawrence Bartain Edwards, 35, of Port Arthur, is charged with manslaughter for the crime at Louis Manor Apartments. Edwards is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2022. Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jeff Thomas III, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000. Keith Alan Reynolds, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000. Antonio Vincent Green, 39,...
PORT ARTHUR — A suspect linked to the shooting death of a woman is behind bars. Law enforcement officers arrested Lawrence Bartain Edwards, 35, and he's now jailed on a charge of Manslaughter. A justice of the peace set bond at $100,000. The charge is linked to the shooting...
BUNA, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old last seen in Buna has been reported missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office describes Kelli Hagan as 5′3″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen by her family at their residence in Buna Monday at 10:30...
