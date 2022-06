Noon is still a half hour away on a June morning, but pickup trucks are already pulling off Old Highway 90 into the parking lot of JB's Barbecue. The drivers don't even get out after seeing the "Closed for Repairs" sign. They will have to wait another week before getting the famous juicy, tender, smoked brisket dripping with JB's unique sauce.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO