Former NIU player/coach Howard Fletcher on ballot of Hall of Fame

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another Northern Illinois Huskie could soon wind up in College Football’s Hall of Fame. Former player and head coach the late Howard Fletcher is one of many former players and coaches whose names appear on the ballot for induction in 2023.

Fletcher played tackle for NIU in 1938 and 1939. He returned to DeKalb to be the head coach of the Huskies from 1956-1968. During that time his teams posted a record of 74-48-1. Their best season was 1963 when the Huskies went 10-0, and the AP declared them the College Division National Champions. The Huskies won the Mineral Water Bowl that year.

Fletcher was known in-part for running the Blitz-T passing game. He passed on his knowledge of that style to many coaches including then future Dallas Cowboys’ coach Tom Landry.

Fletcher passed away in August of 2001 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born in Streator, Illinois.

The results of the balloting for the College Football Hall of Fame will be released early in 2023. Votes will be submitted by members of the National Football Foundation and by current Hall of Fame members.

