ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Former NIU player/coach Howard Fletcher on ballot of Hall of Fame

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1dRm_0g2fa0Ec00

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another Northern Illinois Huskie could soon wind up in College Football’s Hall of Fame. Former player and head coach the late Howard Fletcher is one of many former players and coaches whose names appear on the ballot for induction in 2023.

Fletcher played tackle for NIU in 1938 and 1939. He returned to DeKalb to be the head coach of the Huskies from 1956-1968. During that time his teams posted a record of 74-48-1. Their best season was 1963 when the Huskies went 10-0, and the AP declared them the College Division National Champions. The Huskies won the Mineral Water Bowl that year.

Fletcher was known in-part for running the Blitz-T passing game. He passed on his knowledge of that style to many coaches including then future Dallas Cowboys’ coach Tom Landry.

Fletcher passed away in August of 2001 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born in Streator, Illinois.

The results of the balloting for the College Football Hall of Fame will be released early in 2023. Votes will be submitted by members of the National Football Foundation and by current Hall of Fame members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RVC’s Hockerman named national pitcher of the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The national champion Rock Valley College softball team has snared another major individual honor. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman has been named the Division III National Pitcher of the Year by NJCAA. Hockerman led the nation in wins in the circle with 25. Her 1.74 earned run average ranked second in the nation. Her […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Long-time local football coach Leonard battling cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A long-time local football coach is in a battle right now with cancer. Chuck Leonard Jr. learned this spring that he has cancer. Leonard was an assistant football coach at Rockford’s Christian Life High School for ten years. He later became the head football coach at his alma mater Belvidere for four years […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Streator, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Football
Dekalb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auburn’s Chaney and Anderson make college choices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Two more student-athletes at Auburn High School have made their college selections. They’re heading to different schools, but in the same location. Basketball standout Robert Chaney has signed with Clarke University in Dubuque. Volleyball player John Paul Anderson has signed wiht Loras College in Dubuque. “My brother went to Loras, so I […]
AUBURN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sky Carp pitchers combine to blank the Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Beloit Sky Carp stayed red-hot Wednesday night behind some tremendous pitching. They defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0 at ABC Supply Stadium. Three Beloit pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Patrick Monteverde started. He went six innings allowing only one hit and striking out six batters. Tyler Mitzel was next on […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sycamore’s season ends at Geneseo Super Sectional

GENESEO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sycamore’s baseball team had a heck of a run in the postseason, but it ended Monday night, one win short of State. The Spartans lost to Washington 8-4 at the Geneseo 3A Super Sectional. It was a tie game 4-4 through four innings before Washington pulled away with four runs late. Sycamore’s final […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cassioppi wins U23 national championship

GENEVA, OH (WTVO/WQRF)–Add another major championship to Anthony Cassioppi’s resume. The Hononegah alum won the U23 freestyle national championship Sunday at the World Team Trials. Cassioppi went 7-0 in the 125kg division. He outscored his opponents 72-8. This is the second year in a row Cassioppi has won this championship. He now makes the USA […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Fletcher
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Young wrestlers to compete in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Young wrestlers are headed to Loves Park this week to take part in the 16U National Dual Championships. Fifteen and 16-year-old boys will compete in two Olympic-styles of wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, at the Indoor Sports Center. In total, more than 39 teams from 27 states will take part in […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford University president to step down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Eric Fulcomer announced he will resign as Rockford University president in December after 9 years. Fulcomer has taken a new position as president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. Fulcomer says he and the school have accomplished a lot since he started work there six years ago. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niu#American Football#Blitz#Nexstar Media Inc
100fmrockford.com

More than 4,000 visitors expected to attend national wrestling championship in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — USA Wrestling will host a national youth championship here this week, bringing thousands of athletes and visitors to the region. The Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., is set to host the event, and the entire Field 3 will be transformed into wrestling mats for the competition.
nddist.com

Packer Fastener Announces New Illinois Facility

Packer Fastener will soon open its second location outside its native Wisconsin. The Green Bay supplier announced plans for a new outlet in Roscoe, Illinois, set to begin operations this summer. The new facility, located just north of Rockford, joins a Chicago-area location in Addison, Illinois. “Once upon a time,...
northernpublicradio.org

Missing Northern Illinois University student found dead

A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead. NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old. The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford students have chance to do free laundry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local students can stay fresh throughout the summer thanks to a local partnership. Kids at Rockford Public Schools are able to wash and dry two loads of laundry for free during the school year. They decided to extend that program throughout the summer on Wednesday. The free laundry is offered […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit’s city manager Lori Luther to resign

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit City Manager Lori Luther announced Tuesday she is resigning from office. Luther announced her resignation on Facebook, saying “Over the last few years, however, I’ve been reminded how short life truly is and the importance of being there for the people you love while you have that time. While we […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy