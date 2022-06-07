ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO-worker pay gap jumps in 2021 at low-wage U.S. companies

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The pay gap between workers and CEOs at 300 publicly listed U.S. companies with the lowest median wage jumped in 2021, a study from the Institute for Policy Studies https://ips-dc.org (IPS) showed on Tuesday. The average gap was 670 to 1, up from 604 to...

