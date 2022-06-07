ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bungling Thief Leaves Passcode-Free Cellphone Behind In Stolen Van

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Originally published on June 6

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What we’re about to share will probably make you shake your head in disbelief.

Robbers took a van, but left behind something laughable when they ditched it hours later.

It happened last month in the Field neighborhood of Minneapolis, when Crystal and Hamza Alhabarneh were sound asleep.

“They rode up on a bike,” Crystal said.

Their van, also asleep, was parked in front of their house — until someone showed up to steal it just after midnight. Crystal says it was a clunky operation from the start.

She things it took them nearly an hour to hot wire the car before backing it away.

“He could only get it to go in reverse,” she said.

But there were a few problems with the crime. The first one being that the van — a big, wrapped, branded carpet cleaning business van – was not exactly discrete.

“Like three blocks ahead of where I was I saw it drive across the street right in front of me down 40th, and I was like, ‘That’s our van!’” Crystal said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEbOn_0g2fZ4j300

(credit: CBS)

Just hours after it was stolen from 46th and Portland, Crystal spotted the van at 40th and 4th Avenue. She chased it down an alley and confronted the driver.

“I was like, ‘That’s my van!’ And he took off,” she said.

He finally ditched the van at 38th Street and 11th Avenue.

“The dash was completely ripped off,” she said.

Tons of equipment for her husband’s carpet cleaning business that was inside is gone. The van is likely totaled.

But there was also a laughable discovery.

“He left his cellphone in the passenger’s seat,” she said. “It didn’t have a pass code. It just said, ‘Hold down to unlock,’” Crystal said.

And when she unlocked it?

“He was still logged into his Facebook Messenger, it had text messages where he was sending a picture of the equipment to try to and sell it to people,” she said.

A clunky crime with a sliver of humor, and a good head start for investigators.

Her husband said he had to cancel jobs because of this ordeal. It impacted their business, and the equipment is expensive.

They did file a police report, but haven’t been told the criminals were caught.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Arrested For Gun Possession Following Disturbance At Brooklyn Center H.S. Graduation Ceremony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Three men were arrested Wednesday evening for carrying guns following a disturbance at Brooklyn Center High School’s graduation ceremony. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that officers were already at the school when administrators informed them that they had removed three men they believed were armed with guns. Using descriptions given by witnesses, officers found the men walking away from the building. (credit: Brooklyn Center Police) Police searched the men and found two handguns. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Brooklyn Park, and the other did not have a serial number. The men were booked into Hennepin County Jail for weapons offenses.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Mother and daughter traumatized after Golden Valley carjacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Rideshare Carjackings Plummet In Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carjackings have plagued communities across the Twin Cities, but investigators say the surge is starting to subside. Many times, rideshare drivers were the targets. Shaheen Yasir has been a full-time Lyft driver for three years. He says safety is a constant concern. “A lot of people does have protection in their car,” Yasir said. “Me personally, I don’t have like any like pepper spray or a gun or a knife. Just hope God, you don’t be a victim.” A spree of rideshare carjackings last fall spurred Minneapolis police to push out a crime alert. There’d been more than 40 robberies...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Golden Valley Police Investigating Carjacking At Theodore Wirth Golf Club

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was carjacked at gunpoint at a golf club in Minneapolis last week. It happened June 1 around 2 p.m. at Theodore Wirth Golf Club. A man was backing his 2015 black Audi A5 into a parking space when someone wearing a facemask and hoodie approached the car, the Golden Valley Police Department said. The alleged carjacker had a gun and told the driver to exit the car. The suspect then drove off. The car contained $3,000 worth of golf equipment, police said. Police found the car the next day in Minneapolis. Golden Valley police are leading the investigation because of “similarities in other carjackings over the past month,” the department said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passcode#Crime#Thief#Police
CBS Minnesota

Dog Rescued From Robbinsdale House Fire

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Robbinsdale Fire Department responded to a fire that left a house significantly damaged Thursday afternoon. RFD received a call regarding the fire in the area of North 46th and Scott avenues around 1:23 p.m. The fire was a three-alarm call. In total, seven agencies assisted the fire department in the emergency. (credit: CBS) The five-resident home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No residents or firefighters were injured. Responders rescued a dog from the structure. RFD is investigating the cause.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men charged in series of robberies, carjackings targeting ride share drivers

Two Minneapolis men have been charged in a series of carjackings and armed robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, have been charged with conspiracy, brandishing firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence, aiding and abetting carjacking and aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Pablo Jaimes Shot At Officers During Pursuit With Pregnant Wife In Car

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was with his pregnant wife when he allegedly shot at police officers in a vehicle pursuit in Ramsey County earlier this month. Pablo Jaimes faces three felony counts of first-degree assault (use of deadly force against a peace officer) and two felony counts of drive-by shooting in connection to the Sunday incident. Pablo Jaimes (credit: Ramsey County) According to the complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Jaimes after he was spotted in an Oldsmobile Cutlass, speeding and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 35E near Arlington Avenue in St....
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman Inside Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting a homeowner when she unexpectedly found the boy inside her house. Police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that the incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 7300 block of Zenith Avenue. A relative of the homeowner had reportedly invited the boy inside without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When officers arrived at the home, they were told that the boy fled west after assaulting the homeowner, who said she confronted the boy. Officers set up a perimeter and found the teenager inside a detached garage on the 7200 block of France Avenue. The boy was taken into custody on “several offences,” police say. The incident remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Cop Gets 3 Years For Stealing Drugs During Traffic Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Minneapolis Men Targeted Uber, Lyft Drivers In Carjacking Spree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pair of Minneapolis men face 20 criminal charges, including conspiracy, in connection to a string of armed carjackings involving rideshare drivers last fall. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, were part of a criminal conspiracy that targeted Lyft and Uber drivers in September and October of 2021. Shevirio Childs-Young and William Saffold (credit: HCSO/US Atty’s Office) Investigators say the men “lured victim-drivers to particular locations under the guise of picking up or dropping off passengers.” When the driver arrived at the location, the two men and other members of the group would pull out guns and demand their wallets and cellphones, forcing them to first unlock the devices and give their passcodes. The suspects then would drive off in the victims’ vehicles. If the victims refused, they were often beaten with a gun. Members would then use apps to transfer money from their victims to their own accounts. Childs-Young is in custody on state charges and has yet to appear in federal court. Saffold made his first federal court appearance Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young Black Bear Sighted In Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a young black bear has been spotted wandering around the city. The city’s Public Safety Department wrote on Facebook that residents “should give the bear plenty of space and allow it to pass through.” MORE: Video Shows Coyote Following Bear In Minnetonka Officials also suggested removing anything outside the home that may smell like food, such as garbage cans. The department also said that unless the bear is sick or injured, or if it poses a threat, residents should notify the Department of Natural Resources of the sighting rather than local law enforcement.
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim, whose age wasn’t specified, later died at an area hospital. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

2 dead in Coon Rapids crash involving motorcycle and car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist and motorist killed in a crash in Coon Rapids on June 7, 2022. Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle was Joseph Daniel Heim, age 37, of Ham Lake. The man driving the vehicle was Nicholas...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy