Phoenix, other Valley cities deal with weekend of violence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6,...

ABC 15 News

Man shot, killed near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Wednesday. Police say a man was shot after getting into a confrontation in a neighborhood in the area. When crews arrived on the scene they found the man lying on the ground with...
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
Suspect sought in north Phoenix homicide

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect remains on the loose. No further details were released.
Citizens intervene, stop attempted carjacking in west Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized after reportedly being shot during an attempted carjacking in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on June 8 near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. During the attempted carjacking, citizens intervened, and one of them reportedly shot the suspect. The suspect was...
Man arrested after nearly 100 rounds fired in Mesa drive-by shooting

MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a Mesa neighborhood back in May, police said. On May 15, officers visited a neighborhood near Alma School and Broadway Road on a shooting call and discovered 98 bullets scattered within a quarter-mile radius on one street.
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
AZFamily

Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley

Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Phoenix hiking trails expected to shut down this week due to heat. Updated: 6 hours ago.
AZFamily

Five charming homes across the Valley for under $450,000

Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr.,...
Police need help identifying young woman found dead in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found dead earlier this year in south Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the 17-to-25-year-old victim was found dead on April 5 near 9th Street and Jones Avenue. The victim was wearing an unknown-colored shirt,...
Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Alhambra neighborhood: Phoenix PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of Alhambra early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive on June 8. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Devion Oliver with a gunshot wound.
ABC 15 News

Changes to what many call a dangerous Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — There will soon be changes to an intersection in Phoenix that many describe as dangerous. Neighbors have been complaining for years about red-light runners and speeding drivers at 7th and Southern avenues. Now, big upgrades are on the way. "You just see them drive right past that...
