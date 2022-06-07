Phoenix, other Valley cities deal with weekend of violence

The shooting happened in north Phoenix, near the I-17 off-ramp and Bell Road. According to police, two men had a verbal dispute in the area, and during the dispute, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other man.
PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Wednesday. Police say a man was shot after getting into a confrontation in a neighborhood in the area. When crews arrived on the scene they found the man lying on the ground with...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect remains on the loose. No further details were released.
PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized after reportedly being shot during an attempted carjacking in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on June 8 near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. During the attempted carjacking, citizens intervened, and one of them reportedly shot the suspect. The suspect was...
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a Mesa neighborhood back in May, police said. On May 15, officers visited a neighborhood near Alma School and Broadway Road on a shooting call and discovered 98 bullets scattered within a quarter-mile radius on one street.
Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a pedestrian in Phoenix on June 8. The incident happened near 30th Avenue and Van Buren. According to police, a man who was walking on the street got into an argument with people who were in a car. A passenger then fired shots, striking the man. The car then drove off.
Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Phoenix hiking trails expected to shut down this week due to heat. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr.,...
Jamaar Williams, an activist with Black Lives Matter Metro Phoenix, said "there is no question" the incident involved police violence from the Tempe officers. -Yahoo News. On May 28, 2022, Tempe police officers responded to a reported altercation between a homeless man and woman near the Elmore pedestrian bridge.
Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found dead earlier this year in south Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the 17-to-25-year-old victim was found dead on April 5 near 9th Street and Jones Avenue. The victim was wearing an unknown-colored shirt,...
PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of Alhambra early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive on June 8. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Devion Oliver with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX — There will soon be changes to an intersection in Phoenix that many describe as dangerous. Neighbors have been complaining for years about red-light runners and speeding drivers at 7th and Southern avenues. Now, big upgrades are on the way. "You just see them drive right past that...
Comments / 0