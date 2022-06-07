Two suspects charged in gun thefts

A man and a woman, both with prior records, are behind bars on high bonds on 53 counts of felony larceny of a firearm and one count of felony safecracking, in connection with a recent break-in and theft of firearms in a residential area off of East Old Spring Hope Road, Nashville police said.

Rodney Alligood, 32, and Laurel Pollock, 27, were arrested May 30, Nashville Police Chief Anthony Puckett said in a news release.

Alligood and Pollock also are charged with one count each of felony conspiracy to commit felony larceny, felony conspiracy to commit breaking or entering of a building to commit larceny and one count of misdemeanor breaking or entering, Puckett said.

According to Puckett, Nashville police responded at about 5:44 p.m. May 28 to a reported suspicious person in the 1100 block of Sunnyfield Road and upon arrival were told by the caller about a suspect having entered a structure in the backyard of a residence and removing several firearms.

Alligood was identified as the suspect and once officers contacted the owner of the residence, they discovered that a large safe had been broken into and that about 53 firearms had been stolen, Puckett said.

As a result of interviews with witnesses and information from electronic monitoring devices, reasonable grounds were developed to have a search warrant obtained for Alligood’s residence in the 2800 block of Batchelor Road southeast of Nashville, Puckett said.

With the help of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville police investigators executed the search warrant and recovered 10 of the stolen firearms, Puckett said.

Pollock was identified as having been involved with Alligood in the theft of the firearms and the two were taken into custody without incident, Puckett said.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that most of the firearms were no longer in the custody of Alligood or Pollock and through the examination of electronic monitoring devices, Kenneth Pomeroy was developed as the one who had taken possession of the firearms, Puckett said.

The same day Alligood and Pollock were arrested, reasonable grounds were established to have a search warrant obtained for Pomeroy’s residence in the 1500 block of Strawbush Court, which is southwest of Nashville and southeast of Spring Hope, Puckett said.

Nashville police investigators and the sheriff’s office executed the search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of six additional stolen firearms as well as the discovery of a large amount of narcotics and the arrest of Pomeroy without incident, Puckett said.

The Telegram in a May 31 story via a news release from the sheriff’s office reported about the arrest of Pomeroy.

Alligood and Pollock each remain jailed under a $150,000 secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office’s jail records online said.

Alligood and Pollock had listed addresses in the 2800 block of Batchelor Road, Puckett said.

State Public Safety records said Alligood was on probation after having been convicted April 13 in Wilson County for larceny and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

The public safety records also said Alligood was convicted in 2016 in Wayne County for speeding and in 2012 in Greene County for operating a vehicle without a license and speeding.

The public safety records said Pollock was convicted in 2020 in Nash County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle conveyance and possessing stolen goods.

The public safety records also said Pollock was convicted in 2017 in Nash County for shoplifting and in 2016 in Franklin County for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.