Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Haskell, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bazine, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of La Crosse, moving northeast at 30 mph HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts with both storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated and storm spotter reported. Golfball size hail was reported 4 miles west southwest of Bazine at 708 PM. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Alexander around 725 PM CDT. McCracken around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Nekoma, Hargrave, La Crosse, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Bison, Timken, Otis and Loretta. This new warning replaces the previous warnings in effect for southeastern Ness and Rush Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO