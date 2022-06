SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Heilig spent hours each day on a bench in front of Fuller’s Market in downtown Salisbury working on his art and engaging people in conversation. His presence and personality left a lasting mark on many who came into contact with him. Now an effort has begun to honor Heilig’s memory with a plaque that would be placed at the bench.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO